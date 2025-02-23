What Is Norovirus? Symptoms, Spread, And Treatment Explained

A surge in norovirus cases is prompting hospital officials to issue urgent warnings, urging the public to restrict hospital visits to prevent further spread. The highly contagious virus, commonly known as the "winter vomiting bug," is causing a significant uptick in cases, marked by sudden and severe diarrhoea and vomiting. Reports indicate that in the first seven weeks of 2025 alone, 400 cases were recorded, and public health authorities are sounding the alarm as the emerging GII.17 variant continues to spread.

A concerning new strain of norovirus is spreading rapidly, causing alarm across the UK, Europe, and the US. Let's delve into what makes this virus so troublesome.

What is norovirus?

According to The Metro, norovirus is a viral infection that inflames your intestines, which is why many of the symptoms relate to tummy pain.

For many people, the illness is relatively mild and clears up after one to three days.

But norovirus can cause young children, older people and those with compromised immune systems or underlying conditions to become severely dehydrated.

In extremely rare cases, people sickened with norovirus require hospital treatment.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

High temperature

Headaches

Exhaustion

How does norovirus spread?

Norovirus is highly contagious, with fewer than 100 particles enough to cause illness. It spreads through close contact, contaminated surfaces, and food prepared by infected individuals. Even after recovery, people can shed the virus for up to two weeks. The virus thrives in environments like cruise ships, schools, and care homes.

How do you treat norovirus?

Those infected with norovirus should avoid contact for at least 48 hours after symptoms subside. Dr Burke, a general practitioner, advises bland meals, such as toast and crackers, and staying hydrated with clear fluids and electrolytes to prevent dehydration. Adequate rest is essential for recovery before resuming normal activities.