400 Cases And Rising: Deadly 'Vomiting Bug' Hits UK, US Next?

An outbreak of Kawasaki norovirus infections is causing hospital authorities in the UK to put out urgent notices, asking people to limit visits to the hospital to avoid more infections. The extremely infectious virus, also referred to as the "winter vomiting bug," is resulting in a sharp rise in cases, with sudden and severe vomiting and diarrhoea. Reports suggest that during the first seven weeks of 2025 alone, 400 cases were reported, and public health officials are raising the alarm as the new GII.17 variant continues to spread.

The British Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has pointed out the increasing concern, citing that the rising activity in healthcare centres is putting enormous pressure on an already stretched winter health system. This increase in norovirus illness is not limited to the UK since similar increases have been seen in the United States, suggesting a potentially broader international spread of the virus. Public health officials are stressing the need for strict hygiene measures, frequent handwashing and remaining at home when ill to prevent the spread of the virus.

A HSE spokesperson told The Sun: "During winter 2024-2025, there has been an increased level of norovirus activity across the northern hemisphere.

"This increase has been due in part to an emerging norovirus variant - GII.17.

"Because this is a new variant of norovirus, people will have only partial immunity to it, which will increase the likelihood of illness.

"At the beginning of December 2024, an increase in norovirus cases and outbreaks was seen in Ireland. The UK, other countries in Europe and the US have also seen similar rises."