Norovirus Outbreak In The US: Know All About The Highly Contagious Stomach Flu

Norovirus, a highly contagious virus, has been spreading in many parts of the United States. It contributes to severe vomiting and diarrhea. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhea and food-borne illness in the United States. It is currently spreading rapidly in the northeastern region of the United States. norovirus is also called the "stomach flu" or"stomach bug". Currently, there is no vaccine for norovirus. Keep reading to know more details about this stomach flu.

Norovirus: Symptoms, transmission, prevention and more

Symptoms:

Diarrhea Nausea Vomiting Stomach pain

Some other symptoms include fever, headache and body aches.

Norovirus causes inflammation in the stomach which is called acute gastroenteritis. One may develop symptoms 12-48 hours after being exposed to the virus. Most infected individuals get better within 1 to 3 days but can still infect other individuals for a few days after. According to studies, you can spread norovirus two or more weeks after you feel better.

People with weaker immune systems may experience symptoms for a little longer.

In some cases, many patients may experience dehydration due to severe vomiting and diarrhea. Dehydration can contribute to some additional symptoms like dry mouth, decrease in urination and dizziness.

Transmission

Norovirus is highly contagious. Any kind of contact with an infected person, sharing food, sharing utensils or other commodities can lead to spread.

Consumption of contaminated foods and drinks can also make you sick.

Touching contaminated surfaces can also contribute to transmission.

Tips for prevention

Wash your hands with soap and water frequently

Always carry an alcohol-based hand sanitiser for immediate use

Wash fruits and vegetables properly before consumption

Disinfect contaminated places

Avoid touching surfaces that might be contaminated

If you are not well or have symptoms, stay at home

Avoid any kind of contact with an infected person

You should avoid consumption of contaminated food and water

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.