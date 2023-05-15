Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver: Stop Consuming These Foods To Prevent Fatty Liver; Here Are Some Expert Tips

If left untreated, fatty liver can lead to parmanent liver damage

Fatty liver is a condition characterised by excess accumulation of fat in the liver. The disease can lead to severe complications including permanent damage to the liver, diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease. Your liver can get fatty due to multiple reasons but it is commonly believed that obesity, excess alcohol consumption, and too much fat in diet are the main causes of the condition. However, celebrity nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary says that not just fats but overeating any macronutrient can result in fatty liver.

In her latest Instagram Reel, the nutritionist explains how fatty liver disease occurs and what you can do to prevent it.

What causes fatty liver?

She says that non-alcoholic fatty liver is caused due to excess sugar and carbs intake which takes the blood sugar level up. Fructose is the most common type of sugar used in sodas, baked items, candies, and pastries. According to the nutritionist, it is absorbed differently by the liver than regular sugar and its entry into the liver triggers a "series of complex chemical transformations".

Fructose is metabolized in the small intestine and our liver is not meant to do this. But when people eat too much fructose then it overwhelms the small intestine and enters the liver where it gets converted and stored as fat. Such built-up fat can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver.

Things to take care of

If you want to keep fatty liver at bay then you don't need to give up rice or roti but just keep a watch on the quantity.

The nutritionist suggests switching from cheap vegetable cooking oils like sunflower and canola to omega-3-rich oils to avoid.

You can also opt for a good omega-3 supplement to make sure that you are getting enough of this nutrient.

According to the nutritionist, taking N-acetylcysteine or NAC is also an option to combat fatty liver. She says that the supplement helps make more glutathione, which is "one of the strongest detoxifiers".

One can also consume green juice to get rid of the toxins from the body and keep the liver healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.