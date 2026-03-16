New Study Reveals How A Dad's Dependence On Nicotine May Raise His Child's Diabetes Risk

100.2 million people in India are smokers, out of which approximately 296 million families exist in India. These figures, as per the World Population Review, signal a growing health problem wherein smoking has become a habit that develops as a result of social or economic factors, with stress being the leading cause. Not only does smoking take an active toll on the physical and mental well-being of individuals who develop the habit, but it also impacts their families, their spouses, and, most importantly, their impressionable children.

Children learn from what is in front of them, and if their parents, specifically their fathers or mothers, are smokers, then their mental state can be impacted. And when it comes to physical health impacts, a new study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society even highlights that your child's metabolism and overall diabetes risk may be tied to their father's smoking habit. Direct smoking within the household will impact your child's physical health greatly, as well as the risk of secondhand smoke, as the vapours linger in the air for a while when someone is smoking inside the house. The new study is a wake-up call for fathers to reassess how their lifestyle habits are directly impacting their children's health.

What The Study Found

The study was conducted on animals, specifically mice, where both male and female mice were assessed for their effects on fasting blood sugar, metabolism, and overall risk of disease. The male mice were exposed to nicotine, and when they reproduced, their offspring had a higher risk of developing metabolic dysfunction.

The gender differences between mice were minimal, as both male and female offspring showed impaired glucose regulation, which increased their chances of developing diabetes, which can cause health complications.

The importance of paternal lifestyle choices is vital, as they can significantly impact children's long-term health.

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Why This Matters For Indian Families

Indian families, approximately 100.9 million of whom happen to be smokers, need to reevaluate how their commitment to their well-being can directly impact their children's health.

While traditionally, the load of maternal health during pregnancy is on the mother, this study proves that the responsibility should be shared by the father.

Not only during pregnancy but also paternal habits before conception play a critical role. Here are what the recent studies say about supplements, as highlighted in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

As per a report published in PLOS One Biology, the responsibility for nicotine should be shared. While the focus remains on the mother, whose lifestyle habits are scrutinised closely, as it is directly related to the child's.

There is even evidence that the normal progression of a child's development can be disrupted if there is nicotine exposure in its formative years, before or during conception. As the second-hand smoke is ingested by the mother and passed into the foetus, it affects their normal development.

The study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society specifically pinpoints that nicotine may alter sperm's genetic make-up, influencing a child's metabolism.

So, the need to hold fathers responsible is important to equalise the child's health responsibility conversation.

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Public Health Concern

The widespread rise of exposure to secondhand smoke in India, as the number of nicotine users rises, is a growing public health issue. Just staying away from smoke-dense areas doesn't work; the exposure in public areas remains a concern. Not only is smoking and second-hand smoke exposure a great health concern, but the 589 million adults who are dealing with diabetes are also a problem.

The quality of life is decreasing as most people are spending their money dealing with chronic lifestyle issues, and this study indicates that your dependence on nicotine may ruin your child's health even before they are born.

If you are a smoker and want to quit for the sake of your family's well-being, then you can seek help at the established helpline number 1800-112-356. The National Tobacco Control Programme established this helpline number, which is available in various regional languages.

Quitting nicotine benefits not just the father but future generations and can be the right step for conscious care into your child's future.

In summation, it can be said that a father's lifestyle choices matter for their children's health, and nicotine dependence can increase the risk of diabetes. So, quitting smoking is important to invest in your family's health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.