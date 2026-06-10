Muscle spasticity is one of the most common and challenging complications faced by people living with a spinal cord injury. Characterised by abnormal muscle stiffness, involuntary spasms, exaggerated reflexes, and difficulty with movement, spasticity can significantly affect mobility, independence, and overall quality of life. While current treatments such as medications, physical therapy, and injections can help manage symptoms, they often require repeated administration and may be associated with side effects. Now, researchers have developed a promising gene therapy approach that could offer long-lasting relief from spasticity with a single treatment.

What Causes Muscle Spasticity?

Spasticity occurs when communication between the brain, spinal cord, and muscles is disrupted after a spinal cord injury. This damage interferes with the normal nerve signals that regulate muscle activity, causing muscles to become excessively tight or overactive. One of the key players involved in this process is gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that helps calm nerve activity in the nervous system. Previous studies have shown that spinal cord injuries can reduce GABA signaling, leading to overactive nerve circuits that contribute to muscle spasms and stiffness.

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How The New Gene Therapy Works

In a recent preclinical study, scientists tested a gene therapy designed to restore GABA signaling in the injured spinal cord. The therapy uses an inactive virus as a delivery vehicle to carry genes responsible for producing GABA and a protein called vesicular GABA transporter (VGAT), which helps release the neurotransmitter. Because the virus is inactive, it cannot cause disease but can safely transport the therapeutic genes into targeted cells.

Researchers injected the therapy into spinal cord tissue surrounding the injury site in rats with chronic spinal cord injury-induced spasticity. The goal was to restore the natural inhibitory signals that help control muscle activity.

Promising Results In Animal Studies

The findings showed that animals receiving the treatment experienced a gradual reduction in muscle spasticity. Significant improvements began to appear several weeks after therapy and continued over time. Researchers also observed:

Reduced muscle stiffness and involuntary spasms

Partial restoration of normal spinal reflexes

Increased expression of therapeutic genes in spinal neurons involved in movement control

Improved regulation of nerve activity around the injury site

These results suggest that restoring GABA signaling may help rebalance the overactive neural circuits responsible for spasticity.

Long-Term Safety Findings

In addition to testing effectiveness, researchers evaluated the therapy's long-term safety in multiple animal models. The study found that the viral delivery system remained confined to the targeted spinal cord region and did not spread throughout the body. Importantly, no significant negative effects on movement, sensation, or overall neurological function were observed. Some animals were monitored for as long as 4.5 years after treatment, with no major safety concerns reported.

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Why This Research Matters

One of the most promising aspects of the therapy is its potential durability. Unlike conventional treatments that require regular medication or repeated procedures, this approach is designed to provide long-lasting benefits from a single administration. If future studies confirm its safety and effectiveness in humans, the therapy could offer a new treatment option for people living with chronic spasticity following spinal cord injury. Researchers also believe the strategy may eventually be applicable to other neurological conditions associated with abnormal muscle stiffness and overactive nerve signaling.

Looking Ahead

Although the results are encouraging, the research is still in the preclinical stage and has not yet been tested in humans. Further studies and clinical trials will be needed before the treatment can become widely available. However, the findings provide hope that targeted gene therapies may one day help address the underlying causes of spasticity rather than simply managing its symptoms, potentially improving mobility and quality of life for people affected by spinal cord injuries

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