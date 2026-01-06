Nestle Recalls Infant Formula: Can Packaged Baby Food Cause Deadly Poisoning?

Nestle has recalled batches of infant formula in several European countries, including France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Italy and Sweden. In its recall notice, Nestle wrote, "The safety and wellbeing of babies is our absolute priority. As a precautionary measure, Nestle; is voluntarily recalling specific batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula." The notice also said that there might be "potential presence of cereulide in the batches concerned."

While there have been no confirmed reports of any illness linked to Nestle baby formula, the company "out of an abundance of caution" has taken this measure to recall the products. It has also advised "consumers who may have these batches should not feed this product to their baby." Read on to know further about cereulide and if packaged baby food causes gastrointestinal issues.

What is cereulide?

Cereulide is a dangerous toxin produced by certain strains of the common soil bacterium Bacillus cereus. It is a potent heat-stable toxin which can contaminate foods like rice, pasta, dairy products, and meats if they're not handled and stored properly. This toxin is not like usual food poisons that come from live bacteria growing in your gut. Cereulide, however, is pre-formed in the food itself before you eat it, and this makes a culprit in causing quick food poisoning.

This toxin forms when Bacillus cereus spores wake up in warm and starchy foods that are left at room temperature for too long. The bacteria don't need to multiply much as they produce cereulide that gives it super stability. It is resistant to heat, hence, heat from cooking, boiling, or even autoclaving can't break it down. Therefore, even if you microwave your contaminated food won't help in any way.

Can baby formula cause food poisoning?

Most baby formulas have dairy products in them. Bacillus cereus can contaminate dairy products, forming cereulide. This can happen during the sourcing, manufacturing or storage stage. Not just dairy, it can also enter baby formula through cereals or oils from suppliers. Hence, parents and caregivers must follow the recall and discard the product if they have any from the mentioned batches. The bacteria is also resistant to heat, and adding boiling water or heating it, won't kill it. It is best that you discard it.

Health impact of cereulide

Cereulide primarily causes food poisoning through mitochondrial disruption. It triggers emetic food poisoning, causing rapid vomiting within 1-6 hours of consumption, along with nausea and abdominal cramps. Here are some of the ways cereulide affects your health.

Key Health Effects

This toxin disrupts mitochondria, which are the cell's energy factories, by acting as an ionophore that leaks potassium. It reduces the cell's ability to produce ATP and causes cell death. Acute exposure can lead to severe vomiting as the body works to get rid of the poison. However, high doses can harm the liver severely. Symptoms usually get better in 24 hours without treatment, though there's always an increased risk of dehydration.

Gut and Immune Damage

Cereulide causes inflammation in the intestines, weakens barrier function, and kills cells. It also alters gut microbiota by reducing beneficial Lactobacillus, reducing short-chain fatty acids like butyrate that help in digestion. In the immune system, it impacts the natural killer cells, affecting the body's infection defense through mitochondrial swelling and apoptosis.

Long-Term Risks

It can also impair pancreatic beta cells, which disrupts insulin secretion and increases risks of diabetes-like concerns. Vulnerable groups like infants, elderly, or diabetics may face worse outcomes.

Prevention Tips

Keep hot foods hot (above 60 degree Celsius) and cool ones cold (below 4 degree Celsius) to stop spore germination.

Refrigerate leftovers within two hours and reheat thoroughly, however, heat won't destroy existing cereulide.

Bacillus cereus loves starchy carbs, so be extremely careful with rice, grains, and creamy dishes, there are common outbreak foods worldwide.

