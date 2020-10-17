Navratri Diet Plan: Follow This 9-Day Diet Chart For Healthier Fasting, By Nmami Agarwal

Highlights
Navratri is not just about fasting and performing the rituals but is also about cleansing your body with the right food. Often for fasting, we rely on dishes which are made out of oil, salt, fat, or simple carbs. Result? We end up breaking the vow of keeping a track on our diet and then feel contrite about it. Navratri is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals in India but it may come with a slight health concern of indulgence into fried, salty and sugary foods. It is also noteworthy that it marks a change of the season and a higher possibility of seasonal infections. So, it is very important to keep the gut light and healthy, while getting rid of the body toxins to increase the metabolism and immunity in your body.
If you're looking for that perfect Navratri diet plan- below is a 9-day diet chart to make your fasting a healthier one:
Day 1
- Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts
- Breakfast- Apple almond milk shake with chia seeds
- Mid-Morning - Tender coconut water.
- Lunch- Rajgira (amaranth) roti with bottle gourd vegetable
- Post- lunch - Jaggery lassi or mint chaas.
- Evening- 1 cup tea / coffee without sugar (optional)
- Before Dinner - 1-2 fruits
- Dinner - Sauté spinach with 1/2 boiled potato.
Day 2
- Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts
- Breakfast- Kuttu paneer cheela with hung curd dip
- Mid-Morning - Lemonade with any fruit of your choice.
- Lunch - Baked sago tikki with cucumber salad and yogurt.
- Evening - Peach tea with baked or roasted makhana with a pinch of rock salt (sendha namak)
- Dinner- Thick pumpkin lauki soup + 1 glass milk after 30 minutes
Day 3
- Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts
- Breakfast - Kuttu dosa stuffed with vegetables (pumpkin, lauki)
- Mid-Morning - Handful roasted makhana + fruit
- Lunch -Singhara aata roti with boiled potato sabzi
- Evening- 1 cup tea / coffee without sugar (optional)
- Dinner - Dry fruit milk
Day 4
- Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts
- Breakfast - Amaranth dosa + mint coriander chutney
- Mid-Morning - Chamomile Tea.
- Lunch - Sweet potato chaat + walnuts
- After Lunch - Jeera Water.
- Evening- Coconut Water with baked banana chips.
- Dinner - Pumpkin soup + paneer sauté with makhana
Day 5
- Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts
- Breakfast - Raw plantin (raw banana) yogurt curry
- Mid-Morning - Tender coconut water.
- Lunch - Samak rice idli stuffed with potato
- After Lunch - Ajwain water.
- Evening- Dahi makhana chaat
- Before Dinner - Cucumber salad.
- Dinner - Baked sweet potato cutlets with hung curd dip.
Day 6
- Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts
- Breakfast - Sago vegetable khichdi + soaked almonds
- Mid-Morning - Coconut water with any fruit
- Lunch - Kuttu roti with arbi vegetable and yogurt.
- After Lunch - Ajwain Water.
- Evening - Tea/coffee (without sugar) + handful of roasted peanuts.
- Dinner - Paneer stuffed amaranth cheela
Day 7
- Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts
- Breakfast - Amaranth + makhana khichdi
- Mid-morning - Mint/ jeera chaas
- Lunch - Samak polenta with curd
- After Lunch - Jeera Water.
- Evening - Moringa tea with roasted makhana.
- Dinner- Paneer tikka made in ghee.
Day 8
- Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts
- Breakfast - Lauki kheer made in almond milk (use jaggery for sweetness)
- Lunch - Samak rice pulao
- Evening - Fruit Salad.
- Dinner - Rajgira roti + cucumber raita
Day 9
- Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts
- Breakfast: Kuttu paneer dosa with hung curd dip + soaked almonds
- Mid-Morning - Fruit
- Lunch - Dahi aloo chaat + handful roasted makhana
- Evening - Ginger Mint tea.
- Dinner - Samak + peanuts rice
The use of fresh fruits and vegetables is considered to be the best way to keep your body fit while getting rid of unwanted body fat. Remember to drink plenty of water in order to stay well hydrated. You can club the diet plan with gentle yoga postures to support digestion and complement fasting process. Happy Navratri!
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
