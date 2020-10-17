Navratri Diet Plan: Follow This 9-Day Diet Chart For Healthier Fasting, By Nmami Agarwal

Navratri fasting: Avoid eating too much fried foods this Navratri

Navratri is not just about fasting and performing the rituals but is also about cleansing your body with the right food. Often for fasting, we rely on dishes which are made out of oil, salt, fat, or simple carbs. Result? We end up breaking the vow of keeping a track on our diet and then feel contrite about it. Navratri is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals in India but it may come with a slight health concern of indulgence into fried, salty and sugary foods. It is also noteworthy that it marks a change of the season and a higher possibility of seasonal infections. So, it is very important to keep the gut light and healthy, while getting rid of the body toxins to increase the metabolism and immunity in your body.

If you're looking for that perfect Navratri diet plan- below is a 9-day diet chart to make your fasting a healthier one:

Day 1

Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts

Breakfast- Apple almond milk shake with chia seeds

Mid-Morning - Tender coconut water.

Lunch- Rajgira (amaranth) roti with bottle gourd vegetable

Post- lunch - Jaggery lassi or mint chaas.

Evening- 1 cup tea / coffee without sugar (optional)

Before Dinner - 1-2 fruits

Dinner - Sauté spinach with 1/2 boiled potato.

Day 2

Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts

Breakfast- Kuttu paneer cheela with hung curd dip

Mid-Morning - Lemonade with any fruit of your choice.

Lunch - Baked sago tikki with cucumber salad and yogurt.

Evening - Peach tea with baked or roasted makhana with a pinch of rock salt (sendha namak)

Dinner- Thick pumpkin lauki soup + 1 glass milk after 30 minutes

Day 3

Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts

Breakfast - Kuttu dosa stuffed with vegetables (pumpkin, lauki)

Mid-Morning - Handful roasted makhana + fruit

Lunch -Singhara aata roti with boiled potato sabzi

Evening- 1 cup tea / coffee without sugar (optional)

Dinner - Dry fruit milk

Day 4

Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts

Breakfast - Amaranth dosa + mint coriander chutney

Mid-Morning - Chamomile Tea.

Lunch - Sweet potato chaat + walnuts

After Lunch - Jeera Water.

Evening- Coconut Water with baked banana chips.

Dinner - Pumpkin soup + paneer sauté with makhana

Day 5

Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts

Breakfast - Raw plantin (raw banana) yogurt curry

Mid-Morning - Tender coconut water.

Lunch - Samak rice idli stuffed with potato

After Lunch - Ajwain water.

Evening- Dahi makhana chaat

Before Dinner - Cucumber salad.

Dinner - Baked sweet potato cutlets with hung curd dip.

Day 6

Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts

Breakfast - Sago vegetable khichdi + soaked almonds

Mid-Morning - Coconut water with any fruit

Lunch - Kuttu roti with arbi vegetable and yogurt.

After Lunch - Ajwain Water.

Evening - Tea/coffee (without sugar) + handful of roasted peanuts.

Dinner - Paneer stuffed amaranth cheela

Day 7

Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts

Breakfast - Amaranth + makhana khichdi

Mid-morning - Mint/ jeera chaas

Lunch - Samak polenta with curd

After Lunch - Jeera Water.

Evening - Moringa tea with roasted makhana.

Dinner- Paneer tikka made in ghee.

Day 8

Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts

Breakfast - Lauki kheer made in almond milk (use jaggery for sweetness)

Lunch - Samak rice pulao

Evening - Fruit Salad.

Dinner - Rajgira roti + cucumber raita

Day 9

Early morning- Fruit/ milk/ soaked nuts

Breakfast: Kuttu paneer dosa with hung curd dip + soaked almonds

Mid-Morning - Fruit

Lunch - Dahi aloo chaat + handful roasted makhana

Evening - Ginger Mint tea.

Dinner - Samak + peanuts rice

The use of fresh fruits and vegetables is considered to be the best way to keep your body fit while getting rid of unwanted body fat. Remember to drink plenty of water in order to stay well hydrated. You can club the diet plan with gentle yoga postures to support digestion and complement fasting process. Happy Navratri!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.