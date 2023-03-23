Navratri: Add These Foods To Your Diet To Keep Yourself Fuller For Longer

What you eat can influence how often you get hungry during Navratri fasting

Navratri is a nine-day celebratory period where many Hindus fast for this duration. It is important to maintain a healthy, balanced diet during this time and consume foods that keep you fuller for longer. Fasting can cause hunger pangs and cravings, so it's essential to eat the right foods that provide the necessary nutrients to keep you energised throughout the day. Read on as we share eight foods to add to your diet to keep yourself fuller for longer during Navratri.

8 Foods to keep you fuller through Navratri:

1. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes are high in fibre and slow-digesting carbohydrates that keep you fuller for longer. One medium-sized sweet potato contains 4 grams of fibre and 23 grams of carbohydrates.

2. Sabudana

Sabudana, also known as tapioca pearls, is a popular Navratri food. It is a good source of carbohydrates and can help keep you fuller for longer. You can prepare delicious and filling dishes with sabudana, like khichdi, tikkis, and kheer.

3. Samak Rice

Samak Rice, also known as barnyard millet, is a nutritious and healthy source of carbohydrates. It contains essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that keep you full and energised. You can prepare delicious dishes like upma or khichdi with samak rice.

4. Almonds

Almonds are high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats that can help you feel full for a longer time. They contain a moderate amount of calories, making them an ideal snack for between meals. Eating a handful of almonds can help curb hunger and keep you energised.

5. Milk

Milk is a good source of protein and calcium, which can help you feel full for longer. Drinking a glass of milk can help you stay energised and avoid cravings during the day. You can also have milk-based drinks like smoothies or shakes to add variety to your diet.

6. Rajgira

Rajgira, also known as Amaranth, is a nutritious grain that is a great source of protein and slow-digesting carbohydrates. It is also rich in dietary fibre, which can help you feel fuller for longer. You can use rajgira flour to make delicious and filling dishes like rotis or parathas.

7. Fruits

Fruits are an excellent source of vitamins, fibre, and minerals. They are also low in calories and can help you feel full without adding too many calories to your diet. You can choose from a variety of fruits like apples, bananas, papaya, or pomegranate to keep yourself fuller for longer.

8. Vegetables

Vegetables are an excellent source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals that can help you stay full and energised. You can choose a variety of vegetables like spinach, pumpkin, cucumber, or bottle gourd to add to your diet. You can prepare dishes like vegetable soup or salad to add flavour and nutrition to your meals.

In conclusion, keeping yourself fuller for longer during Navratri is essential to maintain a healthy and balanced diet. By such including foods into your diet, you can stay energised and avoid cravings during the day. Make sure you drink plenty of water and stay well-hydrated throughout the day. Happy Navratri!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.