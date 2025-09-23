Navratri 2025: 6 Tips To Maintain Energy Levels While Fasting

Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that is celebrated with great fervour across India. The 9-day festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine avatars, with each day honouring a different form of the Goddess. While enjoying the garba and dandiya, many people choose to observe fasts, which can range from partial to complete abstention from certain foods. Most individuals follow a sattvic diet, majorly focused on the consumption of fruits, nuts and special fasting foods. To enjoy the festivities to the fullest, it is vital to balance your energy levels while fasting.

Maintaining energy levels while fasting can be challenging, but with some thoughtful planning, it's definitely achievable. Here are some of these tips that can help you boost energy levels while fasting.

Tips to boost energy levels while fasting

1. Stay hydrated

Dehydration can cause fatigue. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, or coconut water throughout the day to keep yourself hydrated. Proper hydration will also help promote satiety and prevent unnecessary craving while fasting.

2. Choose energising foods

Incorporate energy-boosting foods such as bananas, nuts, and yoghurt during your meals. These provide essential nutrients and sustained energy.

Focus on a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, which provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Fruits like bananas and apples are great for a quick energy boost.

3. Opt for small meals

Breaking your fast into smaller, balanced meals can help maintain your energy without overwhelming your system.

4. Rest well

Ensure you get enough rest and avoid strenuous activities. Take small naps to re-energise your system. Meditation and light yoga can also help rejuvenate your spirit.

5. Listen to your body

Pay attention to your body's signals. If you feel fatigued, it may be wise to adjust your fasting approach or take breaks as needed.

6. Skip these

Avoid deep-fried and sugary foods as these are heavy on the stomach and may drain your energy levels quickly. Instead, opt for roasted snacks like Makhana (fox nuts) or dishes prepared with minimal oil. Similarly, limit sugary sweets, which can lead to energy spikes and subsequent crashes.

Follow these tips and enjoy the spiritual essence of Navratri while keeping your energy levels up during this sacred celebration.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.