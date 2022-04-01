Navratri 2022: Dos And Donts Of Fasting For People With Diabetes

If you are diabetic, be careful about your food choices during Navratri fasting

One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Navratri is here, where we worship Goddess Durga. Traditionally, many people fast on Navratri. And it's a delight to chomp on the various vrat-friendly foods during this time. However, it could be a little challenging for those who have diabetes. If you are a diabetic, you need to be extremely careful about your food choices. And especially while fasting, you need to ensure that the blood sugar level is maintained. So, if you are a diabetic and have decided to fast on Navratri, here are a few tips for you.

1) If you have diabetes, consume rotis with ingredients like kuttu aata or singhara aata. These flours are healthy for people with diabetes. Singhara atta is loaded with fibres that take time to digest. It also enables slow release of sugar in the body, thus, ensuring that sugar levels don't rise abnormally.

2) Diabetics can follow their normal diet while they are fasting on Navratri. Only their cereal can be replaced with the above-mentioned aata like kuttu or singhara atta. These two ingredients are super healthy. They have low to medium glycemic index and that's why people with diabetes can have them safely.

3) Make a conscious effort to include a variety of protein sources in your diet. If you're fasting, you can't have certain pulses. As a result, you must rely on other protein sources such as milk, curd, or paneer, that can be consumed when fasting.

4) People with diabetes can also enjoy barley or foods made from it. Barley is excellent for diabetics.

5) A lot of vrat-friendly foods have potatoes in them. Diabetics need to be very careful in this regard. Remember that moderation is the key. Do not savour potato as a vegetable. Instead, you can replace roti with potato and pair it up with curd or vegetable salad on the side. This could be a meal in itself. Do not go for a lot of potato options though.

6) During Navratri, when everyone is fasting, many foods are made that are fried. Stay clear from such foods. If you have diabetes, make sure you have a diet plan in place ahead of time. If feasible, instead of deep-frying, consider grilling, baking, or even steaming the food.

Hope these tips help you in staying well during the festivity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.