Navaratri 2025: From Frying Kuttu To Vrat Chips, How Not To Fast This Navaratri

Navaratri is one of India's most widely observed Hindu festivals. People celebrate with music, dance and worship of the Goddess and many observe partial or full dietary fasts for spiritual reasons. Fasting patterns vary hugely across regions and families: some eat only fruits, milk and nuts; others allow pseudo-cereals (like kuttu, rajgira), potatoes or sago/sabudana; some skip meals for long periods; and others have small, frequent intake through the day. That variety is important because how you fast determines whether the practice helps or harms your health.

Short, planned periods of reduced intake can give metabolic benefits similar to intermittent fasting, improved weight control, better insulin sensitivity and reduced inflammation but the evidence is mixed and depends on what and how much you eat during the fast. Major reviews show potential benefits but also important caveats: benefits are more consistent when fasts are structured, not extreme, and when people maintain adequate protein, vitamins and hydration. In other words: fasting can be healthy if done sensibly.

10 Navaratri foods that are commonly unhealthy

Below are foods frequently eaten during Navaratri that can become problematic especially if eaten every day for nine days or in large portions.

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) preparations (khichdi, vada) since it is high carbohydrate, medium-to-high glycemic load; large servings spike blood sugar. Deep-fried sabudana vada / aloo tikki / puris, combines high-GI starch with deep frying, large glucose load and unhealthy fats. Packaged “vrat” mixes and ready-to-eat namkeens often high in refined starches, salt, palm oil or hydrogenated fats. Sweet milk desserts made with condensed milk or sugar , sugar + saturated fat = high energy density and poor micronutrient profile. Deep-fried potato snacks such as chips, french-fry style items, high in salt and fried oil; linked to cardiometabolic risk. Fried kuttu/rajgira pakoras made from pseudo-cereals have benefits, but frying negates many. Banana-based deep-fried sweets or plantain chips are high in fat and sugar/saturated oil load. Store-bought vrat bakery items are ultra-processed formulations, high glycemic response. Excessive use of ghee/butter in cooking every day raises saturated fat intake over the festival period. Large portions of fruit juices / sweet lassis makes up to concentrated sugars; easier to over-consume than whole fruits.

Short rule to think about: A food that's “allowed” for a vrat doesn't automatically make it healthy, portion, preparation and combo matter.

How to fast this Navaratri

Don't “starve” or skip medicines. If you have diabetes or take regular meds, consult your doctor before changing doses; sudden omission of meals + usual medication is a frequent cause of hypoglycaemia. Clinical guidance for diabetes + festival fasting exists and should be followed. Prioritise protein at each sitting. Add roasted peanuts, paneer cubes, Greek-style curd, or a small egg (if your practice allows). Protein blunts glucose spikes and preserves muscle during short fasts. Choose cooking methods that are not fried. Roast, steam or pan-grill your vrat foods. Even kuttu/rajgira pancakes can be shallow-pan cooked instead of deep-fried. Limit large sabudana portions; combine with fibre/protein. Small helpings of sabudana mixed with vegetables and peanuts is better than a pure, large sabudana khichdi. Stay hydrated and replace electrolytes if needed. Drink water, buttermilk or lightly salted chaas; avoid only-sugary drinks. Eat small, regular meals rather than one huge meal. This keeps energy steady and prevents post-fast binges. If you have heart disease, kidney disease, pregnancy or are elderly, check before you fast. Certain conditions make deliberate fasting risky; get medical clearance and a safe plan.

Navaratri fasting is culturally meaningful and can be health-positive if done thoughtfully: prioritise protein, hydration, gentle cooking methods and portion control; avoid daily deep-fried, ultra-processed and high-GI vrat foods in large amounts. If you have chronic conditions (diabetes, heart disease, pregnancy), plan with your doctor — there are festival-specific clinical advisories available.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.