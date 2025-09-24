Navratri 2025: Try This Sabudana-Samak Idli With Peanut-Coconut Chutney To Boost Energy Levels

Navratri celebrations have already begun in full swing on Monday, September 22. On this auspicious occasion, many devotees observe a fast, skip regular meals or only eat certain foods as a part of the ritual. However, fasting, if not done thoughtfully, can sometimes take a toll on your body since you are temporarily eliminating some essential staples from your diet, leading to dizziness, low energy or digestive problems. That is why it is important to opt for nutritious and well-balanced options such as fresh fruits, nuts, seeds, and soaked grains so that you can enjoy the Navratri festivities without compromising on your health.

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has uploaded a video on Instagram, sharing a Navratri special menu especially for those who are fasting. She calls it Navratri Idli, which is “a light and delicious” recipe made from sabudana (tapioca pearls) and samak (a type of millet). Now, let's take a look at the recipe that you can easily make at home.

Sabudana-Samak Idli Recipe:

For the idli batter, soak together 1 cup of samak rice and 1/4 cup of sabudana for 5 to 6 hours. Next, grind them together to obtain a fine, flowy and thick batter. There are two ways to proceed from here.

One, allow the mixture to ferment naturally in a warm environment for 12 to 15 hours. Then add salt and mix just before steaming.

Or else, if you are allowed to use baking soda or fruit salt (ENO), then add 1 tablespoon of ENO and salt just before steaming.

Grease the idli moulds, pour the mixture and steam for 12 minutes. Allow the idlis to cool slightly before unmoulding.

Peanut-Coconut Chutney Recipe:

1/4 cup of roasted peanuts

1/4 cup of fresh or desiccated coconut

2 whole green chillies

A handful of fresh coriander leaves

1 piece of ginger

2-3 tablespoons of curd

Lemon juice

Salt

Grind all the ingredients together in a grinder jar. Add a tempering of jeera and curry patta in desi ghee and serve hot.

What are you waiting for? Try it out yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.