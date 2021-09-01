National Nutrition Week 2021: Know The Health Hazards Of Reusing Cooking Oil

National Nutrition Week 2021: Reusing cooking oil is harmful to your health in more ways than one

Highlights National Nutrition Week is observed from 1 to 7 September every year

It advocates the importance of right nutrition for the human body

Eating a well balanced diet is crucial to avoid nutritional deficiencies

Oil is the most essential and widely used ingredient in Indian households. It enhances the taste and flavour of the food drastically. But do you have any idea how poisonous it can be to your health if keep on reusing the same cooking oil for various purposes? Since oil is used very frequently in all Indian households, in order to avoid the wastage of oil many people reuse it. Well, you need to understand that this practice is extremely unsafe for you and your loved ones and can lead to a number of health problems.

National Nutrition Week 2021: Harmful effects of reusing cooking oil

1. A high amount of toxins released

When oil is reused for cooking, a higher concentration of toxic chemicals, Aldehydes are being released that have been associated with many health conditions such as heart-related disorders, dementia, cancer, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. Similarly, one more toxin substance known as 4-hydroxy-trans-2-nominal (HNE) is released on reusing cooking oil which alters the functioning of DNA, RNA, and proteins in our body.

A high amount of toxins are released if you reuse cooking oil

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Gives rise to trans fatty level of oil

Do you know that when cooking oil is reused its trans-fatty level increases? Yes! It is proved to be hazardous for health since it increases levels of bad cholesterol which can increase the risks of heart disease or blockage in the arteries, stroke, and chest pain. In fact, it decreases good cholesterol levels too. So, avoid reusing cooking oil to protect yourself from cholesterol-related disorders which can aggravate further in no time.

3. Leads to rancidity of oil

Rancidity is the process by which oils and fats become partially or completely oxidized after slight exposure to moisture, air, or even light. Due to this reason, it's chemical composition changes drastically and gives a bad odour and foul taste, each time it is used for cooking. For safe health practices, it is best to avoid reusing cooking oils and prevent toxins present in such oils.

4. Shoots up blood pressure level

Blood pressure levels can increase significantly when repeatedly heated oil is being used for consumption. Food containing repeatedly heated oil results in lower nitric oxide content and heme oxygenase concentration, and higher plasma angiotensin-converting enzyme levels. This can result in oxidative stress, hypertension, atherosclerosis, and lipid deposition.

Reusing cooking oil can also affect your blood pressure levels

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Poses carcinogenic risks

Reusing edible oils can generate a number of compounds, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), some of which have been involved to have carcinogenic potential risk. Likewise, decomposed oils or fats are a risk factor for mutation and alteration in the gene which can initiate cancer spread, especially colon cancer. Consumption of these repeatedly heated oils can pose a serious health hazard, so it is best to avoid using them due to health concerns.

Footnote:

Now you must have understood the harmful effects of reusing cooking oil. It is advised to properly estimate the amount of oil required for frying, cooking, etc so that you stay healthy and disease-free all your life.

(Nmami Agarwal is a Nutritionist at NmamiLife)

(Nmami Agarwal is a Nutritionist at NmamiLife)