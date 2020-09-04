National Nutrition Week: Top 9 Trace Minerals You Should Add To Your Diet; Know Food Sources

Nutrition Week 2020: Trace minerals are required by the body in small quantities

Minerals are inorganic substances required by the body in small amounts for a various functions. While the importance of macro minerals like calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium etc is widely known by now but there are a few trace elements that still remain abstruse. They are known as trace minerals as these are required in very tiny amounts, yet they are crucial as catalysts for enzymatic, chemical and metabolic reactions in the body.

National Nutrition Week 2020: Trace minerals you should add to your diet

1. Iron

This is one commonly known trace mineral that is important right from the conception stage till old age. It is a vital component for production of fresh blood cells and helps transport oxygen to cells and tissues. Deficiency can cause anemia, fatigue. Women need it more than men during their reproductive years. Food sources include raisins, dates, dark leafy vegetables, baked potatoes. One can enhance the iron content of food by cooking in cast iron vessels. While most minerals compete with iron for absorption, Vitamin C can enhance the same.

Spinach is loaded with iron and other essential nutrients

2. Chromium

You may be surprised to know that chromium levels affect insulin action and glucose metabolism. It stimulates cholesterol synthesis and brain function. Deficiency can lead to impaired insulin function and cardiac irregularities. Food sources are whole grains, dairy, apples, bananas, poultry, egg yolk, brewer's yeast etc. Chromium supplements are commonly prescribed to people with heart issues, diabetes and those trying to lose weight.

3. Copper

Yes, the ancient Indian ritual of having copper charged water in the morning has a sound scientific backing. Copper supports healthy bones and cartilage, aids iron metabolism and helps boost melanin formation. Its deficiency can cause muscle weakness, decreased white blood cell count and neurological issues. Food sources include chocolate, organ meats, legumes, nuts and seeds.

4. Iodine

It is essential for optimal thyroid function that encompasses growth, development and boosts metabolism. Iodine deficiency causes the thyroid gland enlargement known as goiter. Food sources of iron may include seafood, foods grown in iodine-rich soil, fortified salt and dairy products.

5. Selenium

Other than iodine, selenium supports your thyroid function. Apart from regulating thyroid function, selenium also plays an important role in antioxidant build-up. Inadequate selenium can lead to mental fog, infertility, hair loss and impaired thyroid function turning into an autoimmune condition. Food sources include seafood, meats, dairy, eggs, mushroom, peas, potatoes and brown rice.

6. Zinc

Zinc helps boost immunity, fertility and is an important part of many enzymes and supports fetal development. Insufficient zinc can cause hair fall, decline in sperm motility, growth retardation and compromised immunity. It's found in seeds, fish, poultry, some wholegrains and beans.

7. Fluoride

It aids in the formation of bones and teeth. Fluoride also prevents tooth decay by re-mineralizing the damaged tooth enamel, which is why it is present in toothpaste. Other sources are of fluoride are black tea, spinach, potatoes and fortified drinking water. However, one must be careful about going overboard with this mineral.

Fluoride is present in toothpaste that helps build stronger teeth

8. Manganese

It plays a crucial role in digestion and breakdown of protein and carbohydrates. Manganese activates enzyme that boost metabolism and promotes strong, dense bones. Manganese deficiency can cause impaired growth and reproductive function, skeletal abnormalities and affected lipid metabolism. The human body cannot produce it but it is stored in kidneys, brain, liver, pancreas and bones. It is usually found in seafood, soybeans, legumes, wholegrains, coffee, tea, black pepper and pineapple.

9. Molybdenum

It helps form enzymes that aid in detoxification and regulate growth and development. Deficiency can affect seriously in the form of seizures, eye lens dislocation and intellectual disability. Common food sources include legumes, liver, nuts, milk and breads.

The above mentioned are a few essential trace minerals, there are others too like lithium, nickel, aluminum etc the need for which is unclear yet.

(Mansi Chaudhary is a Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Educator, Nutrigenomics Expert and a Holistic Cancer Coach.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.