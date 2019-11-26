National Milk Day 2019: Interesting Facts And Health Benefits Of Milk You Cannot Afford To Miss

National Milk Day: Milk is a source of complete protein with all essential amino acids

National Milk Day 2019 is observed on November 26 in India. Established by the Food and Agricultural Organisation in 2014, the day is celebrated on this date to honour Dr Verghese Kurien-who is considered to be father of India's White Revolution. National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the Indian Dairy Association (IDA), along with 22 state-level milk federations agreed to celebrate National Milk Day. The White Revolution, also known as Operation Flood, was launched in 1970. It is considered to be world's biggest dairy development programme which transformed India from a milk deficient nation to the one of the largest producers of milk in the world.

On National Milk day, various events and programmes are organised in order discuss contributions made by Dr Verghese in order to help India become self-sufficient. Milk is a staple part of Indian diet. We take a look at some interesting facts about milk and the health benefits associated with this dairy product.

National Milk Day: Interesting facts about milk

One of the best sources of calcium, milk is the only drink in the world which contains such a large range of naturally occurring nutrients. Dr Verghese worked towards making the country have its own production centres of milk. His support was crucial in making the Amul girl ad campaign-which is one of the longest-running campaigns for decades. His accolades include Ramon Magsaysay Award, World Food Prize, Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Wateler Peace Prize.

Milk is one of the healthiest drinks in existence

Photo Credit: iStock

Health benefits of milk you cannot miss

As mentioned above, milk is one of the healthiest drinks in the world, which is packed with nutrients.

1. It is a vegetarian source of protein. Skimmed or low fat variety of milk can make for a healthy inclusion in weight loss diet. Kids however, should consume full-fat milk to get all nutrients essential for optimum growth.

2. Milk is also one of the rare food sources of Vitamin D. It provides you with traces of potassium, phosphorus and selenium.

3. Protein content in milk is important for important functions like growth, development, cell regeneration and regulation of the immune system. Milk is considered to be a source of complete protein. This means that it can provide all essential amino acids that are necessary for the body to function properly. Casein and whey are the two kinds of proteins found in milk. Both of them are considered to be good quality of protein.

4. Calcium and Vitamin D content in milk makes it an important drink for strong and healthy bones, and teeth. Milk also contains phosphorus, potassium and Vitamin K2. These nutrients are required for strong and healthy bones. Regular consumption of milk can reduce risk of osteoporosis, bone loss and fractures.

Milk is required for strong bones and teeth

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Including whole milk in your diet can prevent weight gain. High protein content in milk can keep you full for a longer period of time and prevent overeating. What's more is that milk contains conjugated linoleic acid which can boost weight loss by promoting breakdown of fat and inhibiting production of fat.

6. Milk is a versatile, time-tested beverage which has been consumed by people from across the world. You can drink milk in the form of shakes, smoothies, tea, coffee and soups.

The only downside of milk is that may not be suitable for everyone. Many people are intolerant to lactose, a kind of sugar present in milk. Healthy milk alternatives like coconut milk, almond milk, soy milk, oats milk and soy milk can be consumed by lactose intolerant people.

Make sure you source of milk from organic, hormone-free sources. Happy National Milk Day everyone!

