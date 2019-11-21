Weight Loss Diet: This New Milk Diet Promises Weight Loss! What Is Milk Diet And Does It Really Work? Here's What You Should Know

Weight loss: Milk diet makes you drink milk throughout the day for weight loss

Weight loss diet: Every other day you hear about a new weight loss diet. There is a huge variety of diet plans to choose from. As you are reading this here is another weight loss di0et for you. If you are a milk lover then you would love this diet. This is the new milk diet for weight loss. Milk diet makes you drink milk throughout the day for weight loss. Most people believe that milk contains fat and leads to weight gain but this weight loss milk diet can help you lose weight with just milk. Milk is rich in various nutrients which is extremely healthy for your health. Milk is the best source of calcium which promotes bone health. There are any essential health benefits of drinking milk including weight loss. Here's everything you need to know about this weight loss diet.

What is milk diet for weight loss?

Milk diet stresses on consumption of jus skim milk for weight loss. But this diet has stirred a debate among nutritionists. This diet claims to have many nutrients as milk is rich in various vital nutrients. But many claim that consuming only milk can cause nutritional deficiencies. Drinking only milk will make you miss many essential nutrients. This diet can also cause digestive issues.

Milk diet makes you drink skim milk for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

Chief Dietician, Ms. Pavithra N Raj explains, "Milk diet involves just drinking skimmed milk for a month (up to 2 litres per day). Studies say excessive calcium consumption leads to weight loss, as it helps the body get rid of fat in particular, abdominal fat. If a person is on a milk diet the person will get only calcium and milk protein. The body will be lacking in essential nutrients such as magnesium, iron, niacin, folate and vitamins C and D, as well as completely lacking in fibre."

Weight loss: Can milk consumption really help you lose weight?

Photo Credit: iStock

To overcome these issues many have suggested minor modifications in diet which can help an individual overcome nutritional deficiencies. These modifications can also help you consume fibre. If you are also planning to follow milk diet then you must ask your dietician to make changes in diet so that you consume enough amount of other nutrients. The consumption of milk would be higher as compared to other foods and drinks.

What are the drawbacks of milk diet?

Ms. Pavithra further explains the complications associated with milk diet. So people may end up with complication:

1. Lactose intolerance - The lactose in cow's milk can be difficult for people to digest, resulting in nausea, cramps, gas, bloating, and diarrhea

2. Heart health - Milk fat will raise levels of HDL (good) cholesterol

3. Acne - People may get acne due to milk fats

(Ms. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

