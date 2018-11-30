Are You Lactose Intolerant? Here's How You Can Eat A Protein-Rich Diet

Dairy products, such as milk, cheese and yogurt, are excellent sources of protein.

The wonder nutrient which should always be included in our diet is protein. Protein is an essential nutrient for a healthy immune system, maintaining strong muscles and performing the several body's functions properly. Proteins are often referred to as the building block of the body. Made up of the essential amino acids, they promote cell growth and help in tissue repair. Adequate protein is important for a healthy balanced diet. Especially for athletes to achieve peak performance. Apart from this, it is also helpful to lose weight. This is because it takes longer to digest and helps you feel full for longer.

Dairy products, such as milk, cheese and yogurt, are excellent sources of protein and other essential nutrients. But if you are lactose intolerant you might not include them in your diet. First of all let us understand what does lactose intolerant mean. People with lactose intolerance are unable to fully digest the sugar (lactose) present in the milk. As a result, they suffer from certain digestive issues like diarrhea, gas and bloating after consuming milk or other milk products. But lactose intolerant people need not worry as there are other non-dairy alternatives of protein which can meet their daily requirements of protein.

Top 5 sources of protein if you are lactose intolerant:

1. Chicken:

After dairy products, chicken is another food which is packed with proteins. Chicken is one of the most commonly consumed meats all over the world. It is especially popular among fitness enthusiasts because it is loaded with proteins. High-protein foods help you achieve your fitness goals, such as building muscle, maintaining muscle strength and losing fat. Include chicken in your sandwiches, wraps, soups and stews,

2. Nuts:

You might not know this but a handful of nuts also contain high amounts of protein. Nuts like almonds, cashews, walnuts and pistachios are great sources of protein. Apart from proteins, they are rich in fiber and healthy fats. All the more, nuts can be a perfect evening snack or add them in your smoothies or yoghurt to enhance the flavour.

3. Quinoa:

The pseudo grain, quinoa is a complete source of protein, containing all of the nine essential amino acids. Apart from protein, quinoa also has significant amounts of fiber which helps control hunger pangs. Therefore, quinoa is a perfect option and should be in your diet.

4. Eggs:

The most versatile, reasonable and delicious food eggs have high amounts of protein. Apart from proteins, eggs possess the essential amino acids, which are again beneficial for the overall health. What is even better, they can be cooked in so many ways that you will never get bored!

5. Fish:

Fatty fish has a high nutritional value and offers several health benefits. But you should be careful about the type of fish you choose. Fish is again a great source of protein, healthy fats and vitamins A and D. Fish like salmon, tuna and trout are loaded with protein and are a must to include in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.