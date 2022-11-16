National Epilepsy Day 2022: Date, Significance, History & What Is Epilepsy?

National Epilepsy Day 2022: Epilepsy is a neurological condition

Date, Significance, & History

Each year, on November 17, National Epilepsy Day is marked in India to raise awareness of the condition. A persistent brain illness called epilepsy is marked by periodic "fits" or "seizures." Sudden, uncontrolled electric currents in the neurons are what lead to seizures. Every age group has different issues and worries, and the condition can impact anyone at any time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there are 50 million epileptics worldwide, 80 percent of whom reside in developing nations. Even though epilepsy is curable, three-fourths of those affected in underdeveloped nations do not obtain the necessary care. Approximately 10 million people in India experience seizures linked to epilepsy.

The Epilepsy Foundation of India created National Epilepsy Day as a national campaign to lower the presence of epilepsy in India. Dr. Nirmal Surya founded the Epilepsy Foundation of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in 2009. The mission of the non-profit Epilepsy Foundation of India is to improve the quality of life for persons who experience seizures and to alter societal perceptions of epilepsy.

National Epilepsy Day 2022 is observed to raise public awareness of epilepsy. To raise awareness of the causes and symptoms of epilepsy, numerous governmental and non-governmental organisations will mark National Epilepsy Day in 2022. We can actively take part in the National Epilepsy Day celebration in 2022, encourage our friends to do the same, and strive to assist others. We can educate everyone else about epilepsy, its causes, and its signs.

What is epilepsy?

The neurological condition epilepsy is characterised by irregular brain activity that results in seizures or episodes of strange behaviour, sensations, and occasionally loss of consciousness. Epilepsy can attack any person. Men and women of different ages, races, and cultural backgrounds can develop epilepsy.

Various signs of seizures can occur. During a seizure, some epileptics just gaze mindlessly for a brief period of time, while others continuously jerk their limbs or legs. One seizure may not necessarily indicate epilepsy. A diagnosis of epilepsy typically requires at least two unprovoked seizures that occur at least 24 hours apart from one another.

For most epilepsy patients, treatment with drugs or occasionally surgery can control seizures. While some people need ongoing medication to manage their seizures, others finally experience a cessation of their seizures. With time, some epileptic youngsters may outgrow their affliction.

What are the common symptoms?

Seizures can disrupt any brain-coordinated process since epilepsy is brought on by aberrant brain activity. Some seizure warning signs and symptoms include temporary disorientation, a period of staring, rigid muscles, and uncoordinated jerking arm and leg movements. You may also experience more mental experiences such as absence of awareness or consciousness and psychological signs like worry, and terror.

The kind of seizures determines the specific symptoms. The symptoms will be consistent from episode to episode since, in the majority of situations, a person with epilepsy tends to experience the same sort of seizure every time. According to how and where the aberrant brain activity starts, doctors typically categorise seizures as either focal or generalised.

This information can better help you understand the condition and fight off the stigma surrounding it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.