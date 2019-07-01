National Doctor's Day 2019: History, Theme And Significance

National Doctor's Day is celebrated in order to honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

Highlights The day is meant to honour doctors and their service to the society It shall be looked at as an opportunity to thank healthcare experts It marks birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

Every year, July 1 is observed as National Doctors Day. It is observed to honour physician and West Bengal's former Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. National Doctor's Day is meant to raise awareness about the importance of doctors and the crucial role they play in our day to day lives. The day aims at making the effort for helping medical professionals come closer and take their responsibilities more seriously and dedicatedly. This day can be looked on as a opportunity to thank doctors and physicians for their remarkable work in saving people's lives and the contribution they make to the society as a whole.

National Doctor's Day is observed to honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

Photo Credit: Twitter

National Doctor's Day theme

This year, the theme of National Doctor's day 2019 is "Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishment". The theme is decided and announced by the Indian Medical Association. The National Doctor's Day theme this year is meant to raise awareness about violence happening with doctors across India.

Also read: Here's Why Some Patients Lie To Their Doctors

National Doctor's Day history and significance

As mentioned above, the day is meant to honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. It was established in 1991 by the Central Government, to pay respect and honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. An interesting fact here is that the day coincided with the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan. He was born on July 1 1882 and passed away on July 1 1962. A year ago before he dies, on Feb 4 1961, Dr Bidhan was honoured with Bharat Ratna, which is known to be India's highest civilian award.

It has to be noted that different countries around the world celebrate Doctor's Day on different dates. Cuba celebrates it on December 3, while the USA observes it on March 30. The first time that Doctor's Day was celebrated was in March 1933 in Georgia, USA. Back then, it was celebrated by sending greeting cards to physicians and placing flowers on the graves of dead doctors.

Also read: Google Knows You Better Than Your Doctor Ever Could

Dr Bidhan was not only a highly respected physician, he was also a renowned freedom fighter. He was elected twice as the Chief Minister of West Bengal and stayed in officer for as many as 14 years (starting 1948 until his death in 1962). He was alumnus of University of Calcutta. He played a crucial role in establishment of Indian Medical Association and Medical Council of India.

Speaking of National Doctor's Day, the day is celebrated by organising several events and activities in the honour of doctors. Free medical checkups and camps are organised at healthcare centres in order to promote free of cost medical services. Discussion programs are organised across the country on July 1 to make people aware about the importance of regular medical check-ups, prevention, diagnosis and proper, timely treatment.

National Doctor's Day is seen as an opportunity to thank doctors for saving our lives

Photo Credit: iStock

This National Doctor's Day, let's take a moment to remember Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy and his remarkable contributions. Let us thank doctors and give them the due credit for saving our lives and helping us become healthier.

Happy National Doctor's Day everyone!

Also read: What Happens When The Doctor Blames You For Your Own Lung Cancer?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability