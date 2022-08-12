Most Common Monsoon Diseases & How To Prevent Them

Only drink filtered and boiled water

As monsoon arrives, so do many diseases with it. The weather around us plays a crucial role in how it affects our bodies' health. Each season may make us prone to certain diseases.

There are various diseases we may be prone to during monsoon. In this article, we discuss the most common diseases in monsoon. Along with this, we also discuss some easy-to-follow prevention techniques that can help you stay protected from these illnesses.

Which diseases are we prone to in summer?

1. Cold

Cold is one of the most common diseases people catch during the monsoon season. Cold is often caused due to pathogens. Pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, etc. may be more active in this warm and humid weather.

2. Water-borne diseases

Water-borne diseases are the most common during monsoons. As it is raining, a lot of water is collected into potholes and other possible areas. These stagnant water bodies of dirty water help breed various organisms that can make us ill. Cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A are one of the most common water-borne diseases.

3. Mosquito-borne diseases

Besides breeding organisms that cause water-borne diseases, the monsoon weather might also increase the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. As the name suggests, these diseases are contracted through mosquitoes and can severely affect our health. Some of the most common examples are malaria and dengue.

4. Stomach infections

Along with cold, viruses and bacteria may also cause stomach issues. These organisms are especially active during hot and humid weather. Stomach infections may cause diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and so on.

How to prevent catching these diseases?

Simple steps can be taken towards lowering one's chances of catching various monsoon diseases. Although these diseases are common in monsoon, proper preventive care can help lower your risk of catching them significantly.

1. Regularly wash hands

Washing your hands multiple times a day can help wash off various organisms that may cause these diseases. You must also always wash your hands before eating or touching your face.

2. Stay away from stagnant water

Waterbodies and cavities holding dirty stagnant water can increase one's chances of catching a water-borne or mosquito-borne disease. Make sure to stay clear of any and all stagnant water bodies.

3. Cover your body

Covering your body with physical materials such as clothes can help avoid contact with disease-causing mosquitoes. Many of these mosquitoes can't fly high and can attack us on our legs and feet. You are encouraged to wear socks, shoes, and full-length clothes.

4. Keep your surroundings clean

Keeping hygienic and sanitised surroundings can help lower your chances of catching these diseases by a lot.

5. Drink clean water only

Make sure to always drink filtered and boiled water during monsoon. Completely avoid drinking water from unreliable waterbodies and from unhygienic sources.

6. Cook food properly

Our food may also be a transmitter of disease-causing organisms. Keep yourself safe by thoroughly cooking your vegetables and meats.

7. Use mosquito repellents

Using mosquito repellents is one of the most effective ways to lower the risk of mosquito-borne diseases in summer. You are encouraged to apply them once daily and to reply when going outside on foot.

8. Store food in cool areas

Many diseases such as typhoid may be caused due to consuming contaminated food. Storing your food in the fridge can help maintain the quality and safety of your leftovers.

In conclusion, prevention is better than cure. Keeping your surroundings clean and keeping proper hygiene can help you avoid these monsoon diseases. All these diseases root in poor sanitation during monsoon. Maintaining sanitation can help lower your risk.

