When people start to panic, their mindset starts shifting from a calm state into a full-blown anxiety response. According to the National Mental Health Survey, about 2.57% of adults in India suffer from anxiety disorders, which include generalised anxiety, panic disorder, social anxiety, and agoraphobia (fear of open spaces). As many people struggle with a racing mind and slipping into a sudden panic mode, there are ways to naturally avoid feeling this overwhelm. A simple ice water trick that can interrupt this cycle within seconds.

It is based on the body's "dive reflex", which activates the fight or flight response and causes an adrenaline rush in the body. The state of the body when in panic mode can be identified via a spike in heart rate and faster breathing patterns. This happens as the brain enters into overdrive, where it is thinking about the possibilities when an action is performed. Once this loop is activated, it is harder for people to re-establish control over their brains and their thoughts.

What Is The 10-Second Ice-Water Trick?

You need to take a pause and splash ice-cold water on your face, or you can also dip your face in it for a couple of seconds to shock your system. The temperature difference causes the mental state to alter, and the mammalian dive reflex gets activated.

A review published in PLoS One details that ice water therapy can slow down the fast heart rate and reduce the intensity of the panic that you may feel. This happens because

How Ice Water Mechanically Calms Anxiety

Research published in BMJ Science Advances suggests that ice water stimulates vagus nerve functioning. It can shift the body into fight-or-flight mode, which can drive the body to read and digest information that is being produced by the mind.

A sudden ice water splash to the face can reduce the elevated heart rate and the state of overthinking that is common in a panic attack.

It can help "reset" the nervous system and needs to be used in a safe manner to keep your face from suffering from a temperature shock.

How To Use The Ice Water Trick Safely

The ice water trick needs to be used safely in a manner that keeps your body's tolerance in mind. Here is how you can do so:

Use cold (not freezing) water, as the temperature needs to be cold, not freezing.

Limit exposure to ice water; keep it at 10-15 seconds.

Can be repeated if needed, and should be avoided if you have severe heart conditions.

Note: People with heart issues and those with high blood pressure need to be mindful of their ice-cold water usage, as it can shock their systems.

Also Read: Panic Attack vs Heart Attack: How To Tell The Critical Difference When Every Second Counts

When This Trick Works Best

The 10-second ice water trick works best when people experience the following conditions:

Sudden panic attacks can be mentally challenging to deal with and require a specialised de-escalation routine.

Racing thoughts at work can throw off your normal work routine.

Pre-sleep anxiety can benefit from ice-cold water tricks.

Emotional overwhelm can be disarming and can be reduced by using ice water smartly.

Cold exposure activates the vagus nerve and can rapidly reduce anxiety symptoms and regain emotional control.

What This Trick Cannot Replace

The ice water trick can't replace treatment for certain serious health conditions, which need medical treatment, as their effect on the mind and body is severe. It is :

Not a cure for:

Chronic anxiety

Panic disorder

The ice water trick should be combined with the following:

Therapy

Breathing techniques

Lifestyle changes

Panic and anxiety can be reduced by using the ice water trick, but this trick has its limitations. Certain people may not benefit from it at all.

Also Read: 5 Health Hacks For Instant Calm And Anxiety Relief

Other Quick Ways To Calm A Racing Mind

A racing mind can be calmed when the nervous system is regulated. This can be done via the following:

Deep breathing (box breathing) technique that uses breathing is a methodical way to calm the overactive nervous system.

Grounding techniques (5-4-3-2-1) work best at shifting the focus of the brain and making it focus on staying calm instead.

Progressive muscle relaxation is a technique that can quiet a racing mind when performed carefully.

The ice water trick is a fast, science-backed hack that can calm a panicked mind. It works best by resetting the body biologically, not just working on your brain. It is useful as a first-response tool for panic when needed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.