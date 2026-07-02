Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and psychotic disorders, including schizophrenia, have traditionally been viewed as distinct neurodevelopmental and psychiatric conditions. However, growing evidence suggests that the boundaries between these disorders may be more complex than previously believed.

Now, a new large-scale study has found that autism is associated with psychosis at both the level of individual symptoms and formal clinical diagnoses, strengthening the case for closer mental health monitoring among autistic individuals. Researchers say the findings could help improve early identification of people at higher risk while encouraging more personalised approaches to diagnosis and treatment.

Importantly, experts stress that the study does not suggest that every autistic person will develop psychosis. Instead, it highlights an overlap in certain traits and risk factors that may help clinicians better understand how these conditions develop and coexist.

What Did The Study Find?

The research, published in the peer-reviewed journal Schizophrenia Bulletin and highlighted by the European Medical Journal (EMJ), analysed multiple large datasets to investigate the relationship between autism and psychosis-spectrum conditions.

Researchers found consistent evidence that autism was associated with psychosis at two levels:

Trait level: Individuals with more autistic characteristics were also more likely to report psychosis-related experiences or symptoms. Diagnostic level: People diagnosed with autism were more likely to have a diagnosis within the psychosis spectrum compared to those without autism.

The study suggests that these associations persist across different populations and research methods, supporting the idea that the relationship between autism and psychosis is not coincidental but reflects overlapping biological and developmental mechanisms.

Understanding Autism And Psychosis

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by persistent differences in social communication, interaction and behaviour, often accompanied by restricted or repetitive interests and sensory sensitivities.

Psychosis, on the other hand, refers to symptoms in which a person loses contact with reality. These may include hallucinations, delusions, disorganised thinking or significant changes in perception and behaviour. Psychosis can occur in several psychiatric conditions, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and severe depression.

Although these disorders are different, previous research has suggested they may share certain genetic, neurological and developmental pathways.

Why Could They Be Connected?

Scientists believe several mechanisms may explain the overlap. Genetic studies have shown that autism and schizophrenia share some common genetic variants that influence brain development. Research has also identified similarities in neural connectivity, cognitive processing and social functioning.

According to the authors, recognising these shared features does not mean the conditions are the same. Instead, it suggests they may lie along partially overlapping neurodevelopmental pathways.

What Does This Mean For Patients?

One of the most important implications of the study is earlier recognition. If clinicians know that autistic individuals may be more likely to experience psychosis-related symptoms, they can monitor changes more closely and intervene earlier when necessary.

Early identification is particularly important because treatment during the earliest stages of psychosis has been shown to improve long-term outcomes. However, researchers caution against overinterpreting the findings.

The association does not mean autism causes psychosis. Nor does it mean that most autistic people will eventually develop schizophrenia or another psychotic disorder. Instead, it indicates that certain individuals may require more careful psychiatric assessment if new symptoms emerge.

Why Diagnosis Can Sometimes Be Challenging

Diagnosing psychosis in autistic individuals can be particularly complex because some characteristics may appear similar while having entirely different causes. For example, differences in communication, unusual interests or sensory experiences associated with autism should not automatically be mistaken for psychotic symptoms.

Likewise, hallucinations or fixed false beliefs require careful clinical assessment rather than assumptions based solely on an autism diagnosis. Experts say distinguishing between these conditions requires comprehensive evaluation by experienced mental health professionals.

The Importance Of Individualised Mental Healthcare

The findings also reinforce a broader trend in psychiatry: moving towards personalised care rather than one-size-fits-all diagnoses. Rather than viewing psychiatric conditions as completely separate disorders, researchers increasingly recognise that many share overlapping biological mechanisms.

Understanding these overlaps may eventually help clinicians:

Identify high-risk individuals earlier

Improve diagnostic accuracy

Develop more personalised treatment plans

Better understand how brain development influences mental health across the lifespan

What Families Should Know

Parents and caregivers of autistic children or adults should not be alarmed by the findings. Most autistic individuals will never develop psychotic disorders.

However, if an autistic person develops new symptoms such as hearing voices, experiencing persistent delusions, marked behavioural changes or significant declines in functioning, prompt assessment by a psychiatrist is important. Maintaining regular developmental and mental health follow-up remains one of the best ways to identify concerns early.

The latest research adds to growing evidence that autism and psychosis may be more closely connected than previously understood. By demonstrating associations at both the symptom and diagnostic levels, the study offers valuable insights into how these complex brain conditions may overlap.

Rather than changing the diagnosis of autism itself, the findings highlight the importance of comprehensive mental health care, early recognition of psychiatric symptoms and personalised clinical assessment. As researchers continue to uncover the biological links between neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders, the ultimate goal remains the same: ensuring that every individual receives timely, accurate and compassionate care tailored to their unique needs.

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