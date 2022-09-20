Mental Health: What Is Emotional Unavailability? Here Are Some Of The Most Common Signs

Mental Health: Emotional unavailability might affect one's ability to openly communicate feelings

The capability to maintain emotional connections in relationships is referred to as emotional availability. Relationships are difficult for emotionally unavailable individuals since the emotional connection is essentially necessary for a healthy relationship to exist. They can choose to keep a distance and go on casual dates instead.

It can be challenging to identify emotional unavailability. Many emotionally distant individuals have the ability to elevate your mood and inspire optimism about the course of your relationship. In this article, we discuss the signs of being emotionally unavailable. We also discuss how one may be able to overcome emotional unavailability.

Here are some common signs of emotional unavailability:

1. Avoiding commitments

For someone who is emotionally unavailable, commitment is frequently challenging. For instance, they might postpone calling your relationship passionate or taking the next step, like moving in together or proposing marriage. Two common indicators of emotional unavailability in both men and women are apprehension of attachment and apprehension of being too intimate. Relationships with emotionally unavailable partners may cease if they become "too intense" or they may prefer to have casual relationships with several different people.

2. Avoiding intimacy

A person who is emotionally unavailable could be afraid of closeness and revealing their deep thoughts and feelings with you. Some people's uneasiness with vulnerability causes them to remove themselves from their own experiences and emotions, which makes it incredibly difficult for them to connect emotionally deeply and intimately with others. Though this isn't always true, a lack of physical intimacy or eye contact could also be signs of emotional unavailability.

3. Avoiding emotional connection

It's an indication of emotional unavailability if a person doesn't want to talk about things in depth, especially when it comes to relationships. You should exercise caution if they refuse to communicate or have conversations about making a commitment or even developing a closer bond in the relationship.

4. Being too emotionally independent

People who are emotionally unavailable frequently present as fiercely independent and self-sufficient. This is a delusion adopted to avoid showing emotional vulnerability. Though occasionally an excessive demand for alone time in a relationship might be a reflection of uneasiness with intimacy, wanting a little distance in a partnership can be a sign of emotional control and fortitude.

5. Getting defensive

Rarely do emotionally unavailable people start talks that address relationship dynamics, grievances, or demands for behavioural modifications. A partner who is emotionally absent also frequently reacts defensively. Alternatively, they might attribute their issues to you or another person. They have trouble trusting others, which may also cause them to become emotionally detached.

6. Lack of empathy

People who are emotionally unavailable frequently shut off their emotions and lack insight, which can lead to low empathy and the inability to comprehend or share another person's feelings and low empathy. In other words, a person who lacks emotional stability may not be able to empathise with you, put themselves in your position, or take your feelings into account while making decisions. Although they might not have the emotional capacity to recognise and respect your needs, this does not necessarily imply that they don't care about how you feel.

In conclusion, emotionally unavoidability can be identified through certain signs and symptoms. Although it can be tough, the right steps can help you overcome emotional unavailability.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.