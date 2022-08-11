Menopause: Importance Of Exercising If You Are Nearing Menopause

Exercising can help elevate mood

Menopause refers to the completion of a women's menstrual cycle. Menopause is a natural process and usually takes place in a woman's 50s. However, as you may be aware, all reproductive functions are influenced by our hormones.

Exercising is one of the healthiest ways to manage your hormone levels. Menopause causes changes in our hormones and may affect our overall health in various ways. In this article, we discuss various benefits of exercising if you are nearing menopause.

Here's why exercising is important if you are nearing menopause:

1. Promotes weight loss

Exercising significantly aids one's weight loss. Weight gain is a common symptom of menopause. Exercising regularly can help you lose and maintain weight. Weight loss and the release of happy hormones may also reduce our symptoms.

2. Help manage symptoms

Hot flashes are a common symptom of menopause that can be relieved by exercising. According to one research, inactive women experienced worse severe symptoms of menopause than active ones. Another research demonstrates how postmenopausal symptoms can be considerably reduced by regular exercise.

3. Help maintain a healthy weight

Menopause-related hormonal changes can facilitate weight gain. Exercise can not only prevent weight gain, but it can also help you regain lost muscle mass, which is a common symptom in menopausal women.

4. Strengthens bones

Men and women should both be vigilant about retaining healthy bones as they age, however, women are more likely to develop osteoporosis. Bone density may be increased and maintained through exercise.

5. Elevates mood

Exercising aids the production of various hormones that provide the feeling of happiness. Hormones such as serotonin and dopamine are boosted upon exercising. Hormonal changes caused as a symptom of menopause may be managed through exercising.

6. Reduces risk of mood disorders

As discussed above, exercising facilitates the release of happy hormones. Mood changes from menopause may result in depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders. Although mood disorders may not be completely preventable, exercising can significantly lower the risk.

7. Improves heart health

As menopause begins, oestrogen levels often fall exponentially. As a result, levels of bad cholesterol may rise along with a fall in good cholesterol. It may also raise the risks for women with respect to heart health problems.

8. Improves relationship with self

As mentioned earlier, menopause can cause weight gain and mood disorders. Both of these factors can affect one's relationship with self and self-esteem. Exercising boosts happy hormones and helps manage weight. Both of which can aid self-esteem and confidence during menopause.

9. Reduce the risk of diabetes

Symptoms of menopause may cause fluctuations in the functioning and levels of insulin. These imbalances along with obesity or lack of exercise can result in type 2 diabetes. Exercising can help manage these hormone levels and also keep obesity at bay.

In conclusion, exercising may provide more benefits besides maintaining weight. Menopause can take a toll on one's physical and mental health. It is ideal to follow a healthy lifestyle to make this process easier and more manageable. Besides exercising, you must also follow a healthy diet.

You are encouraged to avoid drinking, smoking, and other habits that might affect your health. A sedentary lifestyle can worsen symptoms of menopause. To get a diet plan or lifestyle directions, you can reach out to your doctor if you are expecting or going through menopause.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.