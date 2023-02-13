Menopause: Considering HRT? These Lifestyle Changes May Reduce Your Symptoms

Menopause can effect one's mental health along with physical health

Your ovaries stop producing large amounts of oestrogen and progesterone as you approach menopause. These hormone levels can fluctuate, resulting in uncomfortable feelings. Your hormone levels can be raised and certain menopause symptoms can be alleviated with hormone therapy (HT).

Although HRT may relieve one of many of the symptoms of menopause, it has its own set of side effects as well as health risks. So, how does one manage menopause symptoms? Making healthy lifestyle changes can help reduce if not eliminate many menopause symptoms. Read on as we share how you can manage menopause through lifestyle changes.

Make these lifestyle changes today to better manage menopause symptoms:

1. Stay active

Numerous research have looked into whether exercise helps with hot flushes, however the evidence currently available does not support this claim. The quality of life, cognitive function, depression, sleep patterns, weariness, bone density, weight maintenance, and cardiovascular disease may all be improved by regular exercise.Exercise has the added benefit of releasing endorphins, which improve mood and make you feel good for hours.

2. Eat right

It's crucial to choose meals rich in vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, and phytoestrogens when going through menopause. In order to create a diet that will help you satisfy your body's specific needs during menopause, we link you with a nutritionist who takes into account your health history and symptoms.

3. Reduce alcohol intake

There is a connection between drinking alcohol and breast cancer, according to studies. Because of this, your doctor could advise you to limit your alcohol consumption to no more than one serving per day, which is equivalent to a five-ounce glass of wine. If you need assistance with this, we can direct you to professionals.

4. Get more vit-D

In the event that tests reveal that you have low levels of vitamin D, which aids in the intestines' absorption of calcium, your doctor may advise you to take it. Consuming foods like almonds, spinach, kale, white beans, cheese, milk, yoghurt, and salmon will also help you consume more calcium. Oatmeal and certain types of orange juice that have been fortified with calcium may also be beneficial. The daily recommended calcium intake can be determined by your healthcare physician.

5. Maintain healthy weight

Weight increase during menopause is typical. This may be brought on by a mix of genetics, ageing, lifestyle, and changing hormones. Excess body fat increases the chance of acquiring diseases including diabetes and heart disease, especially around the waist. Additionally, menopause symptoms may be impacted by body weight.

6. Eat more fruits and veggies

Many menopause symptoms can be avoided with a diet high in fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are excellent for weight reduction and weight maintenance since they are low in calories and make you feel full. They might also aid in the prevention of certain illnesses, including heart disease. This is crucial because the risk of heart disease tends to rise after menopause.

7. Avoid trigger foods

Foods can affect mood and cause hot flashes, night sweats, and other symptoms. When consumed at night, they may become triggers even more frequently. Caffeine, alcohol, and foods that are sweet or spicy are examples of common triggers. Keep a track of your symptoms. If you believe that certain foods make your menopause symptoms worse, try cutting back on your intake or avoiding them altogether.

8. Drink ample water

Dryness is a common problem throughout the menopause. This is probably brought on by the drop in oestrogen levels. Water consumption of 8 to 12 glasses per day helps alleviate these symptoms. Additionally, drinking water can lessen the bloating brought on by hormonal changes. Furthermore, water can assist in weight loss and prevent weight gain by making you feel full and slightly raising metabolism.

Follow a healthy lifestyle by making these changes today. These practices will help improve your mental as well as physical health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.