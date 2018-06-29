Men With Higher Levels Of Estrogen More Likely To Have Migraines: 6 Best Foods For Migraine

Men with high estrogen levels are more likely to suffer from migraine pains than the rest

Estrogen, the most important female sex hormones, is known to increase migraine risk in women. But guess what, men aren't safe from it either! A new research suggests that men with high estrogen levels are more likely to suffer from migraine pains than the rest. Migraine is a neurological condition characterized by pounding headaches on one side of a brain. For this study, the researchers included two groups of men and took their blood samples to check for estrogen and testosterone levels. One group consisted of 17 people who suffered from migraine pains and the other group consisted of 22 people who did not suffer from it. The blood samples were also taken from the migraine group on days when they did not suffer a migraine attack. The researchers found that participants who suffered from migraine pains had high estrogen levels as compared to the rest.

When we say migraine, we do not just refer to a headache. Migraines are much worse; it is a dull ache experienced on one side of the head accompanied by nausea, sensitivity to light, sound and vomiting as well. Triggers of a migraine pain are different for all people and so is the case with treatments. But the most astonishing thing about migraines is its relation with nutrition. Luckily, there are some foods which can help you treat migraine pain.

Here are 6 best foods which can help you treat migraine pains:

1. Green leafy vegetables

Eating green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, lettuce, beet greens and more have often been linked to a lower risk of a number of chronic conditions, and migraine is one of them. Vitamin B2 and B3 in these vegetables reduce the intensity and the frequency of the headache. Keep in mind that the darker the hue the more beneficial it would be for you.

2. Nuts and seeds

Just a handful of nuts and seeds could give your migraine pains a break. Research shows that people who had lower levels of magnesium suffered from cluster headaches. Another research showed that filling up on magnesium reduced the intensity and frequency of migraine pains by 41%. To kill those recurring migraine pains, you can consume almonds, peanuts, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds.

Nuts have magnesium which reduce the intensity and frequency of migraine

Nuts have magnesium which reduce the intensity and frequency of migraine

3. Red meat

While aged, smoked, dried and fermented meats can trigger migraine pains, natural and grass-fed beef can help you get rid of that pain. Beef liver can be very helpful in terms of treating recurring migraine pains. This is due to the high vitamin B2 content of red meat.

4. Eggs

The most convenient and delicious breakfast foods of all time can be a great migraine-pain reliever as well. This is due to the high vitamin B content of eggs. Riboflavin in vitamin B is known to reduce the frequency, intensity and duration of migraine pains. Two large eggs make up for 24% of your daily riboflavin requirements.

The high vitamin B content of eggs can be a great migraine pain reliever

Photo Credit: iStock The high vitamin B content of eggs can be a great migraine pain reliever

5. Coffee

When a migraine pain hits you, sip on a warm cup of coffee. While coffee triggers migraine pains in some people, some may find relief with it. Caffeine helps in shrinking the swollen blood vessels which trigger migraine pains. This is more effective than most over-the-counter medicines. One or two cups of coffee can be good enough to give you relief.

6. Ginger

Ginger is a warming spice popular for its anti-inflammatory properties. For some people, one cup of ginger tea or a few drops of ginger juice can be very helpful in reducing migraine pains. Even if it doesn't cure migraine, ginger can help you treat the nausea than comes along with migraine.

Ginger treats the nausea which comes with a migraine pain

Photo Credit: iStock

