Malaika Arora Shares Four Killer Crunch Variations To Burn Belly Fat

Bollywood icon and wellness enthusiast Malaika Arora, 51, continues to inspire us all with her fitness diaries. Known for her discipline, she never misses a workout and often offers wellness advice, proving that balance and consistency are the real keys to a long-lasting, healthy lifestyle.

In an effort to inspire fitness enthusiasts, Malaika Arora has shared four dynamic crunch variations aimed at targeting stubborn belly fat. All you need is a basic yoga mat.

In a recent Instagram post, Malaika demonstrates each movement with captivating energy, showing that strengthening your core can be both enjoyable and effective. "Strong core, zero equipment - just your mat and these exercises," she captions the post.

Despite the most rigorous exercise regimens and diets, belly fat is notoriously hard to lose. Malaika's four crunch-based workouts target the obliques, lower abs and upper abs simultaneously.

1. Knee to elbow crunch

Lie flat on your back and raise your shoulders off the mat. Bend your knees and bring your elbows to your chest, making sure they meet in the middle. This exercise targets the lower abdomen and, when performed correctly, engages both the hip flexors and abs.

2. Boat pose crunch

Start by lying down, then stretch your arms parallel to your legs and raise your upper body and legs into a V shape. Wrap your arms over your knees and pull them towards your chest before extending again. This directly targets the obliques. Boat Pose also improves digestion, balance and posture while strengthening and toning the lower back, hip flexors, abdominal muscles and core.

3. V-sit hold

Lie flat, then lift both legs and your upper torso off the floor, reaching your arms forward to form a "V." Maintain this posture for an active core burn. This exercise targets the obliques, lower abdomen and upper abs while working the entire core. It also improves posture, balance and coordination, giving you more control over your body.

4. Ankle tuck crunch

Lie down with arms overhead and legs extended. Engage your core to lift both the torso and legs simultaneously. With your arms parallel to your shins and your knees bent towards your chest, try to touch your ankles. This move strengthens the abdominals and obliques, enhancing core stability, posture and functional strength for everyday tasks.

Malaika recommends performing these exercises in 3 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.