Take Care Of Your Lungs With These Nutritious Food Items

Lung health: Turmeric offers antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory effects

People have become conscious about the functioning of their lungs, especially after witnessing the pandemic. And while we are aware of the basics like avoiding smoking or staying away from polluted environments, there's a lot more we must know about. Lungs should be strong enough to be able to fight infections and deal with the various kinds of viruses that attack them. Food choices can really go a long way in maintaining the health of the lungs. A recent post Nutritionist Lovneet Batra via her Instagram page 'Nutrition by Lovneet,' lists various foods that are good for your lungs.

The caption says, "If you're seeking out strategies to improve your lung health, you've likely heard the usual advice: avoid (or quit) smoking, stay away from highly polluted areas and exercise regularly. However, you might not realise that eating the right foods is also an excellent way to promote healthy lung function."

Here are 7 foods that may help boost lung function:

1) Peppers: These are amongst the richest sources of vitamin C. This is a water-soluble nutrient that acts as a powerful antioxidant in your body. Vitamin C promotes better lung health and decreases inflammation.

2) Turmeric: This popular desi spice is often used to promote overall health. Turmeric works as a potent antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory effects. Curcumin, the main active component in turmeric, may be especially beneficial for supporting lung function.

3) Ginger: One must include this food item in their diet. Ginger is efficient for reducing lung damage and protecting the lungs from severe damage due to hyperoxia and inflammation.

4) Barley: It's a nutritious whole grain high in fibre. In general, high-fibre diets rich in whole grains have been shown to have a protective effect on lung function.

5) Leafy vegetables: Such vegetables including bok choy, spinach and kale are a rich source of carotenoids, iron, potassium, calcium and vitamins. These nutrients have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which can help reduce lung inflammation and promote overall health.

6) Walnuts: Apart from the other health benefits of walnuts, the omega-3 fatty acids in them act as an anti-inflammatory, potentially reducing lung inflammation and improving your ability to breathe.

7) Garlic: Although commonly used in Indian households, garlic is a great source of anti-inflammatory compounds that can help your lungs fight problems.

Now that you know what you should eat to protect your lungs, do follow the tips.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.