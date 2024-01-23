Lung Health: 5 Yoga Asanas To Promote Better Respiratory Health In Winter

Improved circulation can enhance lung function and respiratory health

Yoga emphasises deep breathing techniques like diaphragmatic breathing, which helps expand the lungs and increases lung capacity. This can improve respiratory health by enhancing the efficiency of the respiratory system.

Certain yoga poses can help drain sinus congestion and reduce nasal congestion. These poses promote better airflow through the nasal passages, improving respiratory function. These poses also target the chest, back, and core muscles can help improve posture and lung function.

Stronger muscles in the chest and back can assist in the expansion of the lungs, allowing for better air exchange. Winter often brings colds, flu, and seasonal allergies, which can affect respiratory health. Yoga helps reduce stress and boost the immune system, making individuals less susceptible to respiratory illnesses.

Regular yoga practice increases blood circulation, ensuring that oxygen and nutrients are efficiently transported to all parts of the body, including the respiratory system. Improved circulation can enhance lung function and respiratory health. Read on as we explain which yoga asanas can help your respiratory health in winter and how to perform these asanas step-by-step.

Yoga asanas that can help boost your respiratory health:

1. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

2. Ustrasana

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

3. Setu Bandhasana

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

4. Dhanurasana

Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight

Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back

Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm

Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space

Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso

Lift both your head and chest at the same moment

Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground

Maintain for 4–5 breaths

Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult

Some folks might decide to omit this action

5. Shavasana

Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

It's important to note that while yoga can promote better respiratory health, it is not a substitute for medical treatment. If you have specific respiratory conditions or concerns, it's best to consult with a healthcare professional.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.