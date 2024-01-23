Lung Health: 5 Yoga Asanas To Promote Better Respiratory Health In Winter

Improved circulation can enhance lung function and respiratory health
Yoga emphasises deep breathing techniques like diaphragmatic breathing, which helps expand the lungs and increases lung capacity. This can improve respiratory health by enhancing the efficiency of the respiratory system.
Certain yoga poses can help drain sinus congestion and reduce nasal congestion. These poses promote better airflow through the nasal passages, improving respiratory function. These poses also target the chest, back, and core muscles can help improve posture and lung function.
Stronger muscles in the chest and back can assist in the expansion of the lungs, allowing for better air exchange. Winter often brings colds, flu, and seasonal allergies, which can affect respiratory health. Yoga helps reduce stress and boost the immune system, making individuals less susceptible to respiratory illnesses.
Regular yoga practice increases blood circulation, ensuring that oxygen and nutrients are efficiently transported to all parts of the body, including the respiratory system. Improved circulation can enhance lung function and respiratory health. Read on as we explain which yoga asanas can help your respiratory health in winter and how to perform these asanas step-by-step.
Yoga asanas that can help boost your respiratory health:
1. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
2. Ustrasana
- Sit while resting on your calves and knees
- Your thighs should not be touching your calves
- Now slowly place your hands on your ankle
- At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes
3. Setu Bandhasana
- Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
- Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
- With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
- Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
- Press your feet firmly into the ground
- To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
- Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
4. Dhanurasana
- Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight
- Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back
- Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm
- Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space
- Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso
- Lift both your head and chest at the same moment
- Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground
- Maintain for 4–5 breaths
- Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult
- Some folks might decide to omit this action
5. Shavasana
- Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat
- Keep your arms aside and your palms open
- Your palms should be facing the sky
- Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders
- At this point, breathe in and out
It's important to note that while yoga can promote better respiratory health, it is not a substitute for medical treatment. If you have specific respiratory conditions or concerns, it's best to consult with a healthcare professional.
