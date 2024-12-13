5 Yoga Poses That Help Boost Your Lung Health In Winter

Practicing yoga during winter is especially beneficial because it helps counteract the seasonal challenges that come with cold weather, such as stiffness, lower energy, and respiratory issues. Cold air can cause bronchial constriction, making breathing more difficult and reducing lung capacity. Yoga helps improve lung health by enhancing the efficiency of your breathing, increasing lung capacity, and stimulating circulation. The deep breathing exercises integrated with yoga poses clear mucus, strengthen the respiratory muscles, and improve oxygenation. Read on as we share a list of yoga asanas you must try for better lung health in winter and how to perform them.

5 Yoga poses for better lung health during winter

This pose opens the chest and expands the lungs, improving lung capacity and oxygen intake. It also strengthens the diaphragm and helps clear mucus, enhancing respiratory efficiency.

Steps to perform:

Lie on your stomach with your legs extended and feet together. Place your palms under your shoulders, elbows close to your body. Inhale deeply and press your hands into the floor as you lift your head, chest, and upper abdomen. Keep your gaze forward and your shoulders relaxed. Hold for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply. Exhale and gently lower back down.

This deep backbend stretches the chest, lungs, and diaphragm, improving lung capacity and alleviating congestion. It promotes deep breathing and enhances overall respiratory function.

Steps to perform:

Kneel on the floor with your knees hip-width apart. Place your hands on your lower back for support. Inhale and gently arch your back, reaching your hands toward your heels. Lift your chest upward and allow your head to tilt back. Hold for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply. Exhale and return to the starting position.

This pose opens the chest, lungs, and throat, promoting better airflow and reducing congestion. It strengthens the respiratory muscles and increases oxygenation.

Steps to perform:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Place your arms by your sides, palms facing down. Inhale, press your feet into the floor, and lift your hips upward. Clasp your hands under your back and roll your shoulders underneath. Hold for 20-30 seconds, breathing deeply. Exhale and slowly lower your hips back to the floor.

This breathing exercise clears nasal passages, improves oxygen exchange, and balances the respiratory system. It also helps reduce stress and boost overall lung function.

Steps to perform:

Sit comfortably with a straight spine. Close your right nostril with your thumb and inhale deeply through the left nostril. Close the left nostril with your ring finger and exhale through the right nostril. Inhale through the right nostril, then close it and exhale through the left nostril. Continue for 5-10 minutes.

This pose expands the chest and lungs, improving oxygen intake and reducing tightness in the chest. It also helps clear mucus and enhances respiratory function.

Steps to perform:

Lie on your stomach with your arms by your sides. Bend your knees and reach back to hold your ankles. Inhale and lift your chest and thighs off the floor, pulling your legs back. Keep your gaze forward and breathe deeply. Hold for 20-30 seconds. Exhale and gently release.

Incorporating these yoga poses into your winter routine can improve lung health, enhance oxygen flow, and support overall respiratory function.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.