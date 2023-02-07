COPD: Try These Yoga Asanas To Boost Lung Capacity

COPD is a condition that affects the health of our lungs and can lead to other chronic diseases

Airflow from the lungs becomes restricted due to the chronic inflammatory lung illness known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The signs and symptoms include wheezing, coughing up mucus (sputum), and difficulty breathing. It is frequently brought on by prolonged exposure to irritant gases or particulates, most frequently from cigarette smoke.

Heart disease, lung cancer, and a number of other diseases are more likely to occur in people with COPD. Hence, it is important to treat COPD or take preventive measures against the same. One such effective measure is yoga.

Yoga has been proven to boost our health in a variety of ways. Yoga may also help boost your lung capacity and overall health of your lungs. Read on as we share step-by-step of effective yoga poses that will help boost your lung capacity.

These yoga asanas will help boost your lung capacity:

1. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

2. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

3. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

4. Ustrasana

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

5. Marjaryasana-bitilasana

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look toward the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

6. Dhanurasana

Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight

Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back

Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm

Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space

Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso

Lift both your head and chest at the same moment

Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground

Maintain for 4–5 breaths

Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult

Some folks might decide to omit this action

Add these yoga poses to your daily routine for healthy lungs and an overall better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.