Air Pollution: Try These Yoga Asanas To Help Boost Your Lung Health

Bhujangasana can help boost our health by expanding our lung capacity

Annually, the festive season often lead to a spike in the air quality index (AQI). We notice a significantly poor air quality which is a sign of air pollution. This can lead to a variety of health issues such as cough, asthma, breathing issues, and so on.

Fortunately besides taking protective measures, we can also incorporate activities that might help us manage our lung and overall health. One such activity is yoga. Yoga can help boost our lung health and keep us protected from the air pollution. Read on as we share which yoga asanas boost our lung capacity and how to perform them.

5 Yoga asanas that will boost your lung health:

1. Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly place your arms forward and try to lift your upper body

Your legs are supposed to be laying next to each other, however, your arms need to be farther apart (in comparison to your shoulders)

At this point, the body parts touching the ground would be your legs and palms of your hands

In this position, you need to be facing the sky looking upwards

Hold this position for a few seconds and release, repeat 5-10 times minimum

2. Dhanurasana

Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight

Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back

Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm

Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space

Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso

Lift both your head and chest at the same moment

Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground

Maintain for 4–5 breaths

Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult

Some folks might decide to omit this action

3. Ustrasana

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

4. Setu Bandhasana

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

5. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

Add these yoga poses to your daily routine to protect your lungs from the poor air quality.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.