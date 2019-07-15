Lunar Eclipse 2019: Chandra Grahan Date And Time In India; Are There Any Precautions To Take For Health?

Lunar Eclipse 2019: Eat well two hours the eclipse

Highlights Lunar eclipse 2019 will be visible in India It is advised not to eat during the eclipse You can look at the lunar eclipse unlike solar eclipse

Partial lunar eclipse or chandra grahan occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and Moon, but the three do not form a straight line in space. When this occurs, part of the Moon's surface is covered by the dark central part of the Earth's shadow, known as umbra. The July lunar eclipse is almost here. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in India on July 16 and 17 night. This partial lunar eclipse is likely to be the last lunar eclipse of India. The eclipse will be visible in areas across Australia, New Zealand, neighbouring islands, Asia (except north eastern parts), parts of Europe and most of South America.

People in parts of Russia, Australia, South and North Korea and northeastern part of China will be able to witness beginning of umbral phase that will be visible at the time of moonset. Ending of the umbral phase of lunar eclipse will be visible during moonrise in Chile, Argentina, western parts of Brazil, North Atlantic Ocean and Peru. Umbra is referred to the dark centre portion of a shadow. During lunar eclipse, Moon's umbra causes total solar eclipses and Earth's umbra is involved in total and partial lunar eclipse.

Partial lunar eclipse in India

This time, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible in India from all places, barring north Eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh. The Moon will enter penumbra on July 17 around 12.12 am, after which the moon will enter umbra at 1.31 am. The maximum of partial lunar eclipse 2019 will be witness around 3 am.

Partial lunar eclipse 2019 will end around 4.30 am. These are the times around which you can witness partial lunar eclipse on July 17.

Two major lunar eclipses take place every year. They usually occur in a gap of six months. Eclipse is usually considered to signify change and evolution. Lunar eclipses are typically known to follow solar eclipses within 15 days. Solar eclipse or surya grahan took place on July 2.

How to ensure good health during lunar eclipse?

There are many myths around the do's and don'ts to be followed during the eclipse. Some people believe in fasting while others believe in avoiding some household chores during the eclipse. We spoke to Dr.Mitali Madhusmita , head doctor at The Art of Living to understand the precautions, if any, one should follow during eclipse.

"There are no precautions really but from an Ayurveda point of view, it is recommended to eat light and easy-to-digest food two hours before an eclipse. Do not eat or drink anything during the eclipse. You can also add turmeric to the meal you have before an eclipse. It is also advised to drink plenty of water two hours prior to an eclipse. One can also drink tulsi tea," said Dr.Mitali Madhusmita. Ayurveda also highlights the use of Darbha grass as a disinfectant during the eclipse. However, Dr Gita Prakash, Family Physician at Max Hospitals says that this is largely based on practices being followed from ancient years. Scientifically, there is no explnation to these precautions.

Is it safe to look at the lunar eclipse with naked eyes?

Everyone knows that you should not look at the sun directly during a solar eclipse. But is it same for a lunar eclipse?

According to Dr. Shibal Bhartiya, Senior Consultant at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, "Looking directly at the moon, during a lunar eclipse or otherwise, does not damage your eyes in any way. Whereas, looking at the sun, can cause damage to your retina, and consequently, your eyesight. This is called solar retinopathy, and is often caused by looking at a solar eclipse without using protective glasses."

