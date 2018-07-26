Chandra Grahan 2018: How Safe Is It To Watch The Lunar Eclipse? Should You Believe These Myths?

Chandra Grahan 2018 will be total lunar eclipse where the world will see 'Blood moon'

July 27th, 2018 will witness one of the biggest events of the century, the longest lunar eclipse. The eclipse will take place on July 27 and early hours of July 28 and will be as long as one hour and 43 minutes! Partial phases of the same would last for a period of over 6 hours. Except for North America, this eclipse would be visible in all 6 continents. Chandra Grahan 2018 will be a total lunar eclipse wherein people will witness the 'Blood moon'. This marvelous celestial phenomenon is one in which the moon will appear red in colour. But despite being a scientific phenomenon, there are a number of myths which revolve around Chandra Grahan. In a number of traditions and cultures, the phenomenon of lunar eclipses has been viewed with a suspicious eye without much relevance to the beliefs. Let's debunk some of the most popular myths.

Here's a list of the top 4 myths about lunar eclipses which you must not believe.

1. You bleed more and heal slowly during a Chandra Grahan

You might think that this belief prevails in Hinduism only. But that's not true; this belief prevails in the native American tales as well. It is believed that even a single cut can leave you with a scar for lifetime. Besides this, it is also believed that bleeding persists for a comparatively longer period of time during Chandra Grahan as compared to regular days. These are just myths and have no scientific relevance.

2. You must not eat or drink for a stipulated period during lunar eclipse

In Hinduism, people believe that during a lunar eclipse, people must avoid eating and drinking for a limited period of time. This myth has been prevailing since the ancient times and continues to persist.

3. Pregnant women must take precaution

Pregnant women are believed to be affected the most due to a lunar eclipse. During a Chandra Grahan, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors to protect the baby from the negative effects of the eclipse. They are also asked to stay away from sharp objects. Any contact with a sharp object can result in the baby being born with a cleft lip or birthmarks. It is believed that the dark moon can curse the baby.

4. Take a bath and wash your sins away

Another popular myth revolving around lunar eclipse is that it is a dark time and people must take a bath to wash their sins away during this time. This can help people keep the negative effects of the phenomenon away. Again, this is a myth about lunar eclipses which should not be believed.

Lunar eclipse 2018, keep all the myths behind and start believing in the facts instead!