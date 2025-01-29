Lifestyle Expert Explains Benefits Of Humming And How To Do It

Holistic lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho has introduced humming as a simple yet powerful practice to address everyday health issues like stress, anxiety, acidity, and bloating. According to him, just 5-10 minutes of humming or chanting "OM" can enhance immunity, reduce inflammation, clear mucus, and activate vagal tone, promoting overall well-being. Sharing the benefits in a recent Instagram post, he encourages everyone to embrace this free, accessible practice, saying, "It's simple, it's free...will you do it? Wake up, India. Get healthy, India."

Benefits of humming

According to Luke Coutinho, the key benefits of humming are:

1. Activation of the vagus nerve

Luke Coutinho explains that the vagus nerve is essential for the body's relaxation, playing a key role in reducing stress, improving heart rate, and easing anxiety and depression. He emphasizes that humming can stimulate this nerve, promoting better emotional balance and overall well-being.

2. Increased nitric oxide production

Deep breathing stimulates nasal passages, increasing nitric oxide levels, which aid vasodilation and strengthen the immune response. This can improve respiratory health and benefit individuals with nasal issues like rhinitis.

3. Airway clearance

Luke Coutinho says the vibration produced during humming can aid in keeping the airways open and promote mucus clearance. This mechanism is extremely beneficial for individuals with esophageal conditions and inflammatory issues.

4. Stress reduction and immune support

“Engaging in humming practice can reduce stress hormones like cortisol, thereby enhancing immune response (Chong et al., 2004),” says Luke Coutinho.

5. Rhinitis relief

“For individuals suffering from the rhinitis-an inflammatory condition often characterised by sneezing, itching, and nasal congestion-humming may offer a natural, adjunctive approach,” states Luke Coutinho, who further suggests that combining humming with nasal breathing can allow for deeper, more relaxed breaths, further alleviating congestion.

6. Esophageal health

The deep breathing mechanism creates vibrations which help in soothing the esophagus, hence replacing the esophageal sphincter, reducing acidity, and alleviating discomfort associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Immune System Enhancement - He claims, “Regular humming can trigger a robust immune response due to its ability to lower stress and enhance relaxation.”

How to incorporate humming into your daily life?

Humming is one such process which requires no special equipment, and can be done anywhere.

Luke Coutinho concluded his post about the simple powerful lifestyle medicine by posing a question for his fans and followers on Instagram. He penned, “The question is will we do it? This is my go to stress relief method Hum ..... Be educated, not influenced! Share this and empower others...pay it forward…”