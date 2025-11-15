Nutritionist Reveals Hacks For Better Digestion During The Postpartum Journey

Motherhood is indeed a special journey marked by countless little joys. Nothing matches the feeling of holding your baby in your arms for the first time and watching their adorable antics. But with motherhood comes the reality of postpartum recovery. This sensitive phase after giving birth requires proper nutrition and sufficient rest. It is common for new mothers to experience hormonal fluctuations, low energy, and sleepless nights, which can take a physical toll. However, digestion often gets affected the most, leaving many women feeling bloated or uneasy.

Shedding light on the matter, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a video on Instagram offering a guide on how to embark on a gut reset journey. According to her, there can be several indicators of a healthy gut, which include better hormone balance, good mood, improved metabolism and high energy levels. But since digestion weakens after giving birth, it is important to take good care of your health and focus on recovery. She stresses consuming “foods that are easy to digest,” getting good-quality, restful sleep and “making sure that your diet is actually nourishing.”

Three Essential Factors For Good Postpartum Digestion

Rebuild digestion

Reduce inflammation

Restore energy and strength

Lovneet Batra recommends following a one-week gut reset plan where mothers should focus on having “warm, light and nutrient-dense meals” such as ajwain-jeera water, halim seeds, millet khichdi, paneer bhurji and gut-calming soups every day. She confirms that this diet is “designed to repair your system gently yet powerfully. Because postpartum healing is not just about rest — it is about nourishment that works from the inside out.”

Previously, Lovneet Batra revealed foods to consume for a smoother postpartum recovery.

Low Iron Stores: She recommends having garden cress (halim) laddoo and lemon water.

She recommends having garden cress (halim) laddoo and lemon water. Mood-Energy: Foxtail millet khichdi with moong dal and ghee is a must-have, as per the nutritionist.

Foxtail millet khichdi with moong dal and ghee is a must-have, as per the nutritionist. Bone Health: Black sesame, jaggery, and gond laddoo can work wonders, highlights Lovneet Batra.

Black sesame, jaggery, and gond laddoo can work wonders, highlights Lovneet Batra. Gut Health: The health expert suggests consuming warm rice kanji with ajwain.

The health expert suggests consuming warm rice kanji with ajwain. Sleep: According to Lovneet Batra, turmeric milk with nutmeg and cardamom promotes better sleep.

With these guidelines from Lovneet Batra, women can now prepare to nurture their bodies from within, rebuild their strength and embrace their motherhood journey with ease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.