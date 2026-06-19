People often dismiss persistent heartburn and bloating as minor digestive issues and rely on quick fixes instead of addressing the root cause. However, these seemingly common symptoms can sometimes signal underlying gastrointestinal problems that require medical attention.

Addressing these symptoms in an Instagram post, Harvard and Stanford trained gastroenterologist Doctor Saurabh Sethi shares some common reasons people experience heartburn, bloating, or acid reflux after meals. Doctor Sethi, who claims to have performed hundreds of endoscopies throughout his career, highlights a striking observation about what many patients with chronic heartburn and bloating have in common.

Sharing the video, he explains that spicy food is not always to blame when you get heartburn or feel bloated after a meal. There are five common foundational mistakes that people often make:

Eating Too Fast

Doctor Sethi explains that when people eat too fast, they swallow air, which is one of the biggest drivers of bloating. “Fast eaters swallow significantly more air than slow eaters. Your stomach is not a trash compactor,” he shares.

Lying Down After Meals

He reveals that gravity is the best antacid, and lying down within 2–3 hours of eating significantly increases the likelihood of reflux. The doctor further explains, “I see this pattern in chronic heartburn patients every week.”

Wrong Use Of Peppermint

Doctor Sethi shares another common mistake he often sees among his patients: the incorrect use of peppermint. He says, "Peppermint tea is one of the most common home remedies for bloating, but it can also relax the lower oesophageal sphincter and worsen heartburn.” He warns people against triggering one symptom while treating another.

Chronic Stress

He explains that chronic stress can also lead to heartburn and bloating. “Up to 40% of IBS patients have anxiety. The gut-brain axis is real. Stress can alter gut motility, increase symptom perception, and worsen both bloating and reflux,” he explains.

Not Getting Enough Fibre

Another common mistake people make is not meeting their daily fibre requirements. “Most adults do not hit their daily fibre target,” Doctor Sethi explains, adding, “A fibre-depleted gut feeds the wrong microbes, leading to excess gas and bloating.”

Lastly, he advises everyone to fix these simple foundations first before reaching for another medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.