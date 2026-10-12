World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12 each year. This day aims to raise awareness about the condition. Arthritis is often misunderstood as a single disease that primarily affects older adults. In reality, it is an umbrella term that encompasses several conditions, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and juvenile arthritis. Common symptoms of arthritis, such as persistent joint pain, morning stiffness, and swelling, are frequently dismissed as normal signs of ageing or daily fatigue. World Arthritis Day emphasises that early medical intervention can prevent irreversible joint damage, severe physical deformities, and long-term disability.

Can exercise help manage arthritis symptoms?

The pain, stiffness, and swelling in the joints often lead patients to question whether they should exercise or rest completely. While many believe that physical activity can worsen joint damage, remaining inactive for extended periods can exacerbate the situation. It is essential to understand that the focus should not be on choosing between exercise or rest, but rather on finding the right balance between the two.

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Benefits of regular exercise for arthritis

Arthritis consists of several diseases affecting the joints, notably osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Patients with osteoarthritis experience the loss of cartilage covering the joints, while those with rheumatoid arthritis suffer from their immune system attacking the synovial lining of the joints. Although pain and stiffness may occur in both conditions, differing treatment approaches should be considered. Therefore, certain characteristics of arthritis are crucial in making decisions about physical activity.

Regular and suitable exercise is vital for managing arthritis. Gentle physical activity enhances joint flexibility, strengthens surrounding muscles, and improves balance and movement in both the upper and lower body. Stronger muscles decrease the load on affected joints. Furthermore, regular exercise can help manage body weight, which is especially important for those with osteoarthritis of the knee and hip, as excess weight increases pressure on the joints. Additionally, regular physical activity can improve sleep, mood, and overall quality of life.

Gentle, regular exercise

Exercising with arthritis does not mean pushing through pain. It is important to select exercises that align with one's abilities and current symptoms. Low-impact exercises such as walking on even surfaces, cycling on a stationary bike, swimming, and water-based exercises are generally suitable for most people. Even light stretching and mobility exercises can help reduce stiffness. It is advisable to start exercising gradually and at lower intensity.

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Don't ignore rest

Rest plays a significant role; however, complete rest may not be the best long-term solution for many individuals with arthritis. Prolonged sitting or lying down can decrease muscle strength, endurance, and joint flexibility due to lack of movement. This creates a cycle where pain leads to reduced activity, which in turn causes further weakness in the body. Most doctors recommend balancing activity with rest and frequently changing positions instead of remaining inactive for an entire day. Even a few minutes of mild movement can help alleviate stiffness, depending on the nature of the condition.

Precautions to follow

Listening to your body's response to activity is crucial in assessing whether a fitness program is suitable. While mild discomfort or stiffness may occur when starting a new routine, sharp pain, increased swelling, limping, or significant loss of function may indicate that the activity is too strenuous. Pain that is noticeably worse after exercise is a sign to reduce the intensity or duration of the workout. It is also important to avoid suddenly increasing activity levels after a long period of inactivity, as this can be dangerous. Gradual increases in training intensity are recommended.

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Some precautions can make exercise safer

To ensure safer exercise, warm up muscles before beginning any activity, wear sturdy shoes, and use proper equipment to minimise stress on the body. If a person suffers from arthritis affecting their hands, knees, hips, or back, specific adjustments may be necessary. Those with serious joint issues, a tendency to fall, or other health conditions should seek professional advice before starting a new physical activity program.

(Dr. Akhilesh Yadav , Director - Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Max Super Speciality Hospital Vaishali)

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