The death of veteran actor Nana Patekar at the age of 75 has brought renewed attention to a potentially life-threatening cardiac condition. According to his postmortem report, the actor died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot blocking the left main coronary artery, a major blood vessel responsible for supplying oxygen-rich blood to a substantial portion of the heart. Patekar died in Goa on October 8, 2026, after doctors were unable to revive him despite attempts at cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The findings highlight how a sudden interruption in blood flow to the heart can trigger a medical emergency, sometimes without an obvious warning. But what happens inside the body when a blood clot blocks a coronary artery, and why can such a blockage be fatal?

What Happens When A Blood Clot Blocks A Coronary Artery?

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to a part of the heart muscle is severely reduced or completely blocked. This commonly happens when a blood clot forms over a ruptured or damaged atherosclerotic plaque inside a coronary artery. According to Dr Subhendu Mohanty, director and unit head of cardiology at ShardaCare-Healthcity, the resulting interruption in blood supply deprives the heart muscle of oxygen. If the blockage persists, the affected heart tissue begins to sustain damage, making immediate medical intervention critical. Coronary arteries supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscle, allowing it to contract and pump blood throughout the body. When one of these arteries becomes blocked, the affected portion of the heart cannot receive the oxygen it needs to function normally. The severity of a heart attack depends on several factors, including the location of the blockage, how much blood flow is interrupted and how quickly treatment is initiated.

Why Is A Blockage In The Left Main Coronary Artery Particularly Dangerous?

The left main coronary artery is one of the most important blood vessels supplying the heart. It carries blood to two major branches, the left anterior descending artery and the left circumflex artery, which supply large portions of the heart muscle. A sudden blockage in the left main coronary artery can therefore compromise blood supply to an extensive area of the heart.

When a substantial portion of the heart muscle is deprived of oxygen, its ability to pump blood effectively can deteriorate rapidly. This may lead to severe heart muscle damage, dangerous disturbances in heart rhythm or cardiogenic shock, a condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs. In severe cases, the electrical activity of the heart can become dangerously abnormal, potentially resulting in cardiac arrest.

The postmortem findings in Patekar's case identified a blood clot in the left main coronary artery, with the cause of death recorded as acute myocardial infarction associated with coronary artery thrombosis and underlying atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

How Does A Blood Clot Form Inside A Heart Artery?

Atherosclerosis is a condition in which fatty deposits, cholesterol and other substances accumulate within the walls of arteries, forming plaques. Over time, these plaques can narrow the arteries and restrict blood flow. However, a heart attack does not always occur because an artery gradually becomes completely narrowed. In many cases, the emergency begins when a plaque ruptures or its surface becomes damaged. The body responds to this injury by activating platelets and the blood-clotting process. A clot can then form at the site of the damaged plaque. If the clot grows large enough to obstruct blood flow through the artery, the heart muscle supplied by that vessel may suddenly become oxygen-deprived.

This process can develop rapidly. It also explains why someone with underlying coronary artery disease may experience a heart attack even if they have not previously been diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

What Are The Warning Signs Of A Heart Attack?

Recognising the symptoms of a heart attack and seeking immediate medical attention can be lifesaving. Although chest pain is a common symptom, the condition can present differently from one person to another. According to Dr Mohanty, warning signs may include:

Chest discomfort: Pressure, tightness, squeezing or pain in the centre of the chest. Breathlessness: Difficulty breathing, which may occur with or without chest discomfort. Cold sweating: Sudden sweating accompanied by discomfort or weakness. Nausea: Feeling sick or experiencing vomiting. Pain spreading to other areas: Discomfort that travels to one or both arms, the back, neck or jaw.

Some people may experience less obvious symptoms, such as unusual fatigue, light-headedness or general discomfort. Symptoms may also be mistaken for indigestion, acidity or muscular pain, potentially delaying medical attention. It is important to remember that the absence of previously diagnosed heart disease does not rule out the possibility of a heart attack. Underlying coronary artery disease can remain undetected until a serious cardiac event occurs.

Can A Heart Attack Occur Without Previous Symptoms?

Coronary artery disease may develop gradually over several years, and some people remain unaware of it until a plaque ruptures and a clot suddenly obstructs an artery. A person may not experience obvious symptoms before the event, particularly if the underlying disease has not been diagnosed. Risk factors for coronary artery disease include high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, diabetes, tobacco use, physical inactivity and obesity. Family history and increasing age can also influence cardiovascular risk. However, having one or more risk factors does not mean that a heart attack is inevitable. Similarly, an apparently healthy lifestyle does not completely eliminate the possibility of cardiovascular disease. Regular medical check-ups, appropriate screening and timely management of underlying health conditions can help identify and reduce cardiovascular risk.

Heart Attack Vs Cardiac Arrest: What Is The Difference?

The terms heart attack and cardiac arrest are often used interchangeably, but they describe different medical emergencies. A heart attack is primarily a circulation problem. It occurs when blood flow to part of the heart muscle is blocked, causing oxygen deprivation and potentially damaging the tissue. Cardiac arrest, on the other hand, occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood effectively. This can happen when the heart's electrical system malfunctions. A heart attack can trigger cardiac arrest, particularly when the interruption in blood supply causes dangerous heart rhythm disturbances. However, cardiac arrest can also occur because of other cardiac and non-cardiac conditions. Both conditions require urgent medical attention, but their immediate treatment approaches differ.

What Should You Do If Someone Has A Heart Attack?

If someone develops symptoms suggestive of a heart attack, emergency medical services should be contacted immediately. Do not wait for the symptoms to subside or attempt to drive the person to the hospital if an ambulance is available. While waiting for emergency assistance:

Help the person stop any physical activity and rest in a comfortable position. Follow the emergency dispatcher's instructions. Do not delay seeking medical attention while trying home remedies.

If the person becomes unresponsive and is not breathing normally, begin CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED), if available, following the dispatcher's guidance. Hospital treatment depends on the nature and severity of the blockage. It may include emergency coronary angioplasty, in which a catheter is used to open the blocked artery, often followed by the placement of a stent to help maintain blood flow. Medication may also be required. In cases involving a major coronary artery, restoring blood flow as quickly as possible is particularly important because extensive heart muscle damage can develop rapidly.

How Can You Reduce Your Risk Of A Heart Attack?

Although not every cardiac event can be prevented, managing cardiovascular risk factors can significantly help reduce the likelihood of coronary artery disease and its complications. Dr Mohanty emphasises the importance of maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels, managing diabetes, avoiding tobacco and engaging in regular physical activity. A balanced diet, adequate sleep and maintaining a healthy weight can also support cardiovascular health. People with a family history of premature heart disease or existing risk factors should discuss appropriate screening and preventive measures with their healthcare provider. A blood clot blocking a coronary artery can interrupt the heart's oxygen supply within seconds, potentially causing extensive damage and life-threatening complications. Recognising the warning signs, seeking emergency care without delay and managing cardiovascular risk factors are essential steps in protecting heart health.

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