A startling number of people dismiss leg pain as an inevitable part of getting older. A cramp during a walk, heaviness in the calves, or discomfort after climbing stairs gets attributed to fatigue, arthritis, or too little exercise. These explanations are often correct, but when leg pain is persistent, it can point to something more specific: poor blood circulation. In most cases, Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is frequently missed. The arteries supplying blood to the legs narrow as fatty deposits accumulate along their walls. Because the process is gradual, many patients quietly reduce their activity and never present for assessment.

When Walking Triggers the Same Pain Every Time

The classic symptom of PAD is a cramping or aching sensation in the calves, thighs, or buttocks that comes on while walking and eases with rest. Some patients describe it as heaviness or fatigue in the legs rather than pain as such.

What sets this apart from ordinary muscle soreness is consistency. Symptoms appear after a predictable distance or effort, then resolve once the patient stops. As arterial narrowing progresses, pain may begin occurring at rest, particularly in the feet and toes overnight.

Also read: Deep Vein Thrombosis (DTV): Everything You Need To Know

Small Changes in the Legs Can Indicate a Bigger Problem

Reduced blood flow affects more than comfort. One foot may feel noticeably colder than the other. Wounds take longer to heal than expected. Skin colour may shift, can show pallor, or in more severe cases, a bluish discolouration.

These changes indicate that tissue is not receiving adequate oxygen. Left unaddressed, severe arterial insufficiency raises the risk of tissue damage and, in advanced cases, limb viability becomes a real concern.

Presence of vascular disease is likely indication of other systemic diseases including heart, brain, kidney and other organs also being affected.

Why More Indians Are at Risk

Several conditions prevalent in India increase the risk of vascular disease. The recent NFHS-6 data (2023-24) also indicate how there is elevated blood pressure in more than one in five adults. Approximately one in five adults have raised blood sugar levels, and obesity is rising across age groups.

Tobacco remains one of the most potent vascular risk factors with more than a third of Indian men report tobacco use[i]. Diabetes, hypertension, raised cholesterol, obesity, and smoking all damage blood vessels, and the effects are compounded with age.

Sudden Swelling Is a Different Kind of Warning

Not all vascular problems build slowly. Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein often comes on suddenly. A swollen leg, especially with warmth, redness, tenderness, or a deep aching quality, should not be waited out. The concern is that the clot may travel to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism and can be life threatening.

Early Assessment Can Prevent Serious Complications

Vascular disease can often be identified through non-invasive tests like Doppler ultrasound and Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI) measurements are accessible and diagnostically useful.Not every episode of leg pain is serious. But when symptoms are recurrent, follow a predictable pattern, or come with swelling, skin changes, or wounds that are slow to heal, a vascular assessment is warranted. Acting on these early signs is how complications get caught before they become harder to manage.

How to approach treatment and make informed choice

Treatment for vascular disease depends on the severity of the condition and the extent of blood flow restriction. While many patients benefit from smoking cessation, structured exercise programmes, and medications to control diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood clotting, some may require intervention to restore circulation.

Also read: Even Small Plaque Build-Up Raises Heart Attack Risk For Women: Study

Minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty, where a balloon is used to widen a narrowed artery, and stent placement to keep the vessel open, are commonly performed for suitable patients. Where blockage is more extensive or limb viability is at risk, surgical bypass may be required rerouting blood flow around the blocked segment rather than through it.

The choice of treatment is made on an individual basis. The goals are simple: reduce symptoms, improve how far a patient can walk, protect the limb, and lower the likelihood of a future cardiovascular event. Like all diseases prevention is always better and awareness is necessary. Regular checkup and basic evaluation of vascular health is advisable for risk individuals. They may also benefit from starting structured exercise and medication to protect progression of disease.

(By Dr. Sanjay C. Desai, HOD And Senior Consultant - Department of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital)

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