Being able to bend your fingers backward, touch your thumb to your forearm, or easily perform splits may seem like a sign of flexibility. However, for some people, unusually flexible joints can be a condition known as joint hypermobility. Joint hypermobility occurs when joints move beyond the normal range expected for a person's age, sex, and ethnicity. While many individuals with hypermobile joints experience no problems, others may develop pain, instability, and a range of symptoms that can affect daily life.

What Is Joint Hypermobility?

Joint hypermobility is often caused by inherited differences in connective tissues such as ligaments and tendons, which are more elastic than usual. As a result, joints can move further than normal.

Children, women, and athletes such as dancers and gymnasts are more likely to have hypermobile joints. In many cases, it is completely harmless and does not require treatment.

Common Signs Of Joint Hypermobility

People with joint hypermobility may notice:

Joints that bend or extend beyond the normal range

Frequent joint pain or stiffness

Clicking or popping joints

Recurrent sprains or strains

Feeling that joints are unstable or "give way"

Easy bruising

Fatigue after physical activity

Some individuals may also experience back pain, muscle aches, or poor balance.

Also read: Orthopedic Red Flags: 7 Signs Your Joint Pain Needs Medical Attention

When Should You Be Concerned?

While flexibility alone is not usually a problem, certain symptoms may indicate that medical evaluation is needed.

You should consult a doctor if hypermobility is associated with:

Persistent joint pain

Frequent dislocations or subluxations (partial dislocations)

Repeated injuries

Chronic fatigue

Difficulty performing daily activities

Unexplained digestive symptoms

Dizziness or fainting episodes

Skin that is unusually stretchy or fragile

Family history of connective tissue disorders

These features may suggest a condition known as Hypermobility Spectrum Disorder (HSD) or, in some cases, a genetic connective tissue disorder such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Also read: Bones Communicate With The Rest Of The Body To Support Overall Health - Here's The Science Behind Your Skeleton

Can Joint Hypermobility Be Dangerous?

For most people, hypermobility is not dangerous. However, unstable joints can increase the risk of:

Ligament injuries Recurrent sprains Joint dislocations Early joint wear and tear Chronic pain

Without proper management, symptoms may worsen over time and affect mobility and quality of life.

How Is It Managed?

There is no cure for joint hypermobility, but symptoms can often be controlled effectively. Management may include:

Strengthening exercises to support joints

Physiotherapy

Improving posture and body mechanics

Low-impact activities such as swimming or cycling

Maintaining a healthy weight

Avoiding excessive stretching of already flexible joints

Regular exercise focused on muscle strength and stability is often more beneficial than flexibility training. Joint hypermobility is common and often harmless. However, if excessive flexibility is accompanied by pain, repeated injuries, joint instability, fatigue, or other persistent symptoms, it may require medical assessment. Early diagnosis and appropriate management can help prevent complications and improve long-term joint health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.