Health supplements are a buzzword of sorts on social media these days. Whether it's taking vitamin D for improving calcium levels or something more specific, we are all looking for ways to make ourselves healthier.

But figuring out which supplements are useful can be a daunting task. Trying out different varieties can impact your body as well as your bank balance.

If you feel confused about which health supplements you can take, there is a simple solution.

In a recent post, Dr Saurabh Sethi gives the example of six supplements that actually work, when appropriate.

Harvard-Trained Doctor Speaks Up On Supplements

Dr Sethi suggests that psyllium husk (isabgol) works for most people who do not get enough fibre in their diet.

The component can also lower LDL cholesterol. The soluble, gel-forming fibre improves constipation and stool consistency, according to Dr Sethi.

The Harvard-trained gastroenterologist explains that adding creatine to resistance training can improve lean body mass and strength.

Omega-3 supplements are a great alternative if you do not consume fatty fish regularly. Supplements with high eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) or docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) levels can lower triglycerides significantly.

If you are at risk of vitamin D deficiency, consuming supplements can improve immune function as well as muscle and bone health.

People at higher risk of vitamin B12 deficiency, such as older adults or those taking long-term acid suppressing medication, can try to take supplements.

For Dr Sethi, another important nutrient to consider is magnesium. Consuming magnesium supplements can improve nerve, muscle, and bone health. Some forms, including citrate, are generally better absorbed than magnesium oxide.

Dr Sethi advises his followers to check with a healthcare professional before starting a supplement course. This is especially valid if they have a health condition or take any other medications.

The Power Of Psyllium Husk

In another post, the gastroenterologist explains the benefits of isabgol. He says that the fibre can help fix both constipation and diarrhoea.

The doctor also says that the ingredient is a part of gluten-free baking.

"Its gel mimics gluten's stretch and structure, which is why bakers use it to make gluten-free bread that doesn't crumble," the post adds.

Sethi mentions that taking psyllium before a meal could help slow carbohydrate absorption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.