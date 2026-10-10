Actor Suniel Shetty has been known for his fitness and disciplined lifestyle. At 65, his approach to diet continues to draw attention, particularly his focus on portion control, protein intake and eating according to what suits his body. The actor spoke about his diet during a conversation with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath in his podcast, WTF Is. He said that he consumes around 1,600-1,700 calories a day, avoids gluten and dairy, and prefers regular salt over pink salt. However, his diet is not about giving up every food he enjoys. Shetty has also spoken about his love for fruit, desserts and a cup of tea with sugar.

Shetty explained how he approaches everyday eating. When asked about sugar he said that he does consume it. "Yes, I do because I don't believe in the substitutes for sugar. For me, it's either my fruit or my sugar. I like a cup of tea, you know, it makes me feel good."

The actor revealed that he typically has four egg whites in the morning and includes fish or chicken in his meals. He also keeps his portions controlled and finishes dinner by 7 PM. Read on to know what Suniel Shetty's diet and eating habits could mean for overall health.

What Does Suniel Shetty's Daily Diet Include?

1. Four egg whites in the morning

Shetty revealed that he usually eats four egg whites for breakfast because he does not prefer the yolks. He said, ""Normally for me at home it's 4 egg whites because I don't like the yellow." Eggs are a source of high-quality protein, which helps the body repair tissues and maintain muscle mass. Protein can also help people feel full for longer, making it a good part of a balanced breakfast. Egg yolks are important as well because they have vitamin B12, choline and fat-soluble vitamins.

2. Fish or chicken for protein

The actor also includes around 150-200 grams of fish or chicken in his meals, depending on what he eats that day. He mentioned having another serving of a similar size in the evening. Both of these give protein, which supports muscle maintenance and recovery. Fish can also provide omega-3 fatty acids, particularly oily varieties. Chicken is a good source of lean protein, especially when prepared with limited added fat.

3. Avoiding gluten

Shetty said he realised that gluten did not suit him. Shetty said, ""I realised that gluten is something that never worked for me, probably because I came from a background that spoke about rice more than wheat." Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. It is present in foods such as bread, pasta, biscuits and many other products made from these grains. People with celiac disease must avoid gluten because it triggers an immune reaction that damages the small intestine. However, gluten is not harmful to everyone. Whole-wheat foods provide fibre, vitamins and minerals.

4. Staying away from dairy

Shetty also said that dairy products do not suit him. "Dairy doesn't suit me either," he said. Dairy includes milk, curd, cheese, paneer and other foods made from milk. Some people have difficulty digesting lactose, the natural sugar in milk, which can cause bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort or diarrhoea. However, dairy does not need to be eliminated by everyone. Milk products can provide calcium, protein and vitamin B12.

5. Choosing regular salt over pink salt

Despite being restrictive about his food choices, Shetty does not consume pink salt. He prefers regular salt and has said he would rather sprinkle it over his food than add it during cooking. It is important to keep a check on how much salt a person consumes, rather than whether it is pink or white. Excess sodium can increase blood pressure and raise the risk of cardiovascular problems. Iodised salt provides iodine, which supports normal thyroid function.

6. Not completely eliminating sugar

Shetty has also explained that he does not believe in replacing sugar with substitutes. He enjoys tea with sugar, fruit and dessert, while keeping his portions under control. Fruit provides natural sugars along with fibre, vitamins and minerals. Added sugar, on the other hand, provides calories with little nutritional value. Excessive consumption can cause weight gain, tooth decay and increase the risk of metabolic problems. His approach highlights the importance of moderation.

7. Keeping calorie intake controlled and finishing dinner early

Shetty said that his daily food intake comes to around 1,600-1,700 calories. He also finishes dinner by 7 PM, which highlights that meal timings are an important part of his routine. However, calorie requirements vary depending on age, sex, body size, activity levels and health goals. An intake of 1,600 calories may suit some people but may be insufficient for others.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.