Patient safety in hospitals has traditionally depended on careful clinical practice, communication and checklists. But as healthcare becomes more complex, hospitals are increasingly using technology to add multiple layers of protection around patients and reduce the risk of avoidable errors. From digital surgical checklists and electronic medical records to bedside barcode scanning, smart infusion pumps and artificial intelligence, these technologies are helping healthcare teams identify potential risks earlier and make routine safety checks more consistent. According to Dr Hemkant Verma, Senior Consultant and Unit Head, Surgical Oncology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, the focus is not simply on adopting new technology, but on creating systems that make safe care easier and more reliable.

How Bedside Barcode Scanning Can Prevent Medication Errors

One of the simplest technologies being used to improve hospital safety is barcode scanning at the bedside. Before administering medication, a nurse can scan the patient's wristband along with the barcode on the medicine. The system can then help verify key details, including whether the right patient is receiving the right drug at the right dose and at the right time. This provides an additional safety layer, particularly in busy hospital wards where patients may have similar names or medicines may have similar packaging. Barcode identification can also be used in other situations where correctly matching a patient with a medical product is critical. These include blood transfusions and laboratory samples.

Electronic Medical Records Reduce Dependence On Paper

Electronic medical records have changed the way patient information is stored and accessed in hospitals. Instead of relying on handwritten prescriptions and separate paper records, doctors and nurses can access important information such as a patient's diagnosis, allergies, previous treatments, investigation reports and medication history in one place.

"Digital systems can also support clinical decision-making. Clinical decision-support tools may flag potential drug interactions, known allergies or abnormal laboratory results, allowing healthcare professionals to review possible risks before they result in complications. The technology does not replace a doctor's judgement, but it can provide an additional layer of information at the point of care," says Dr Hemkant Verma.

Digital Checklists Are Changing Surgical Safety

The traditional surgical safety checklist remains an important tool in operating rooms. Digital systems are now helping hospitals build on this approach. Before an operation, surgical teams can use digital checklists to confirm details such as the patient's identity, the planned procedure, the surgical site and known allergies. They can also verify whether blood, critical equipment and other resources required for the procedure are available. These may appear to be basic checks, but standardising them can help reduce communication failures and other preventable errors. Digital checklists can also make it easier to document that important safety steps have been completed before surgery begins.

Smart Infusion Pumps Add Another Safety Layer

Medication errors can also occur when drugs or fluids are administered through infusion systems. Smart infusion pumps can be programmed with predefined limits for certain medicines. If an infusion rate or dose falls outside the established parameters, the system can alert the healthcare professional.

This can provide an additional opportunity to identify a potential dosing error before it reaches the patient. However, such systems are most effective when they are correctly programmed, maintained and used by properly trained staff.

Continuous Monitoring Can Help Detect Deterioration

Technology is also changing how hospitals monitor patients after admission. Connected monitoring systems can continuously track vital signs and alert healthcare teams when a patient's condition begins to change. Early identification of deterioration can give clinicians more time to assess the patient and intervene when necessary. This can be particularly important for patients whose condition may change rapidly and who require close observation.

Can Artificial Intelligence Improve Patient Safety?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as another potential support tool in hospitals. AI-based systems can analyse large amounts of clinical information and may help identify patients at higher risk of deterioration. They can also support the early identification of conditions such as sepsis by recognising patterns in clinical data.

However, AI should function as a support system rather than a replacement for clinical judgement. Healthcare professionals still need to interpret the information, consider the patient's individual circumstances and make the final clinical decisions.

Technology Alone Cannot Make Hospitals Safe

While digital tools can strengthen patient safety, technology itself is not a guarantee against medical errors. The effectiveness of these systems depends on how they are implemented and used. Hospitals need appropriately trained staff, regular maintenance, reliable digital infrastructure and clear protocols. A strong culture of reporting and learning from errors is equally important. If healthcare professionals are encouraged to identify safety concerns and learn from mistakes, technology can become part of a broader patient-safety system rather than a standalone solution.

The goal should not be to introduce technology simply because it is available. Instead, each system should address a specific safety risk and make the safer course of action easier to follow.

Building Multiple Layers Of Protection

Modern hospitals are increasingly moving towards a model in which patient safety does not depend entirely on individual vigilance. A surgical checklist can help a team confirm critical details before an operation. An electronic medical record can make important patient information easier to access. A barcode scan can provide another check before medication is administered. Smart pumps can flag unusual infusion settings, while monitoring systems can alert clinicians to changes in a patient's condition. Each layer has a specific purpose, but together they can create a stronger safety net around patients.

Technology is increasingly becoming part of the patient-safety framework in modern hospitals, from the surgical checklist in the operating room to the barcode scan at the bedside. Digital medical records, barcode identification, smart infusion pumps, continuous monitoring and AI-based tools can help healthcare professionals identify risks, standardise safety checks and respond to potential problems earlier. But technology cannot replace trained healthcare professionals or sound clinical judgement. Its real value lies in creating systems that support clinicians, reduce avoidable errors and make safe practices more consistent. Ultimately, the safer hospital is not necessarily the one with the most technology. It is the one that uses the right technology effectively, alongside trained staff, strong protocols and a culture focused on learning and patient safety.

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