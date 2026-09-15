Aloe vera gel is a common skincare ingredient that could soothe irritated skin, as it can calm down the redness on your skin. Application of aloe vera gel on the feet can reduce body heat that may cause heat boils, as it can reduce skin irritation and inflammation. The specific compounds that could help calm redness, burning, and discomfort that may be caused by heat-related skin irritation are one of the reasons why natural cooling remedies should be used in moderation. For instance, heat boils on the soles of your feet can occur if you are overexercising, as sweat, friction, heat, and sometimes bacteria could irritate the skin. The area can become red, inflamed, painful, and swollen, causing pain, and you need to focus on self-care by using natural remedies.

What Are Heat Boils?

Heat boils can occur anywhere in your body, and they can also occur as heat rashes. If you happen to excessively sweat, as the hot and humid weather makes it harder for your skin to breathe, then you can easily develop heat boils. They are common in hot and humid weather, as the friction between the soles of your feet and incorrect footwear could make it worse.

Can Aloe Vera Gel Really Reduce Heat Boils?

Aloe vera gel could be used to reduce heat boils, as it has cooling and soothing properties. It also has anti-inflammatory effects, as it could reduce inflammation, soothe redness, and even support skin healing. You can directly apply it on the soles of your feet and directly treat heat boils, as they could also rupture and cause bleeding if not checked and treated promptly.

What Does Research Say About Aloe Vera for Skin Irritation?

The Foods Journal says that aloe vera gel could be used for soothing skin irritation, as it is hydrating. It also has anti-inflammatory compounds that could soothe minor skin irritation, redness, and itching.

Aloe vera gel has many health benefits that could be used for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anti-viral, antiseptic, and wound-healing properties. A small quantity of aloe vera gel could be used to heal any heat boils that could occur, as the skin could bleed and be exposed to skin infections.

Does Applying Aloe Vera On Feet Cool the Body?

This natural remedy has limitations, as the severity of heat boils could cause them to become wounds. There are traditional beliefs that suggest that body temperature could actually cool the body, but it could have a limited effect.

If you are cooling the feet, then you could develop painful heat boils that can only be addressed by using a skin ointment on them.

Heat boils are also caused by blocked sweat glands, friction, bacterial infection, or excess inflammation due to stress.

Best Ways To Manage Heat Boils And Heat Rash

If you develop heat boils or a heat rash, then you need to practise the following ways to minimise your discomfort:

You need to keep your skin cool and dry, as your skin barrier needs to breathe.

Another way to manage heat boils and heat rashes is to wear cotton clothing, as your skin needs to breathe.

You also need to avoid excessive sweating, as your skin could react with irritation, redness, or painful boils.

When Should You See A Doctor?

If you have heat boils on the soles of your feet due to excessive walking, then you need to be aware of the following signs, as you could be exposed to:

Severe pain

Fever

Pus-filled lesions

Recurrent boils

Worsening symptoms despite home care

Can Aloe Vera Be Used Safely?

Aloe vera can be used safely to reduce the redness, irritation, and painful skin lesions caused by heat boils. But you need to keep the following aspects in mind:

Patch test to test whether the formulation is suitable for your skin type.

Certain people should avoid using aloe vera gel, as they could suffer from allergic reactions.

Aloe vera gel should be used safely in a manner, as it could have limitations that could make your skin texture worse. For instance, if you apply aloe vera gel to sunburnt skin, then it could often cool the skin quickly. The exact effect of aloe vera can create a temporary cooling sensation on the skin because of its high water content and soothing properties.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.