Liver: Prevent Liver Diseases In Winter By Following These Steps

Excess intake of medication can be harmful for the liver

Although your liver health may not be top of mind right now, if it were to malfunction, you wouldn't have much else to worry about. Your liver may be unable to perform essential functions due to cirrhosis, which results in the replacement of liver cells with scar tissue.

The same goes for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, which is rapidly becoming an epidemic among obese people and can result in cirrhosis. Toxins would build up, you wouldn't be able to digest food, and medications wouldn't ever leave your body if your liver ceased functioning.

Hence, it is important to take good care of your liver. This may include actively taking preventive measures. Read on as we share some effective ways in which you can lower your risk of liver diseases in winter.

Follow these preventive measures to lower your risk of liver disease:

1. Limit alcohol intake

Given the role that alcohol plays in cirrhosis, it is safe to say that alcohol consumption is one of the disease's most common causes. Around 2 billion people consume alcohol worldwide, and more than 75 million have been diagnosed with alcohol-related health issues, placing them at significant risk of developing liver disease. Despite the fact that men consume alcohol more frequently than women do, women are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of alcohol on the liver.

2. Eat well

The most effective advocate you have in maintaining a robust immune system is what you eat every day. Many people eat insufficient amounts of protein or vegetables. Salads are frequently swapped out for carb-heavy meals focused on pasta and pastry as the weather cools. Warming meals are good and advantageous in cold weather, but it's also crucial to consume some raw fruit and vegetables. They are a fantastic source of vitamin C, which heating quickly destroys. If you are aware that you don't consume enough raw produce, you may want to consider taking a vitamin C supplement.

3. Skip unhealthy foods

Steer clear of meals that quickly break down into sugar, such as grains, cereals, and starches, as well as foods with high sugar content. Because sugar upsets the microorganisms in your intestines, it mostly decreases your immune system. The bad bacteria in your intestines use sugar as fertiliser. Your immune system will be weakened, and your capacity to assimilate nutrients from food and supplements will be compromised. Bactoclear capsules can assist in clearing out the environment in your stomach if you are currently dealing with Candida or an abundance of dangerous gut microorganisms.

4. Avoid self-medication

Taking medicines for a headache, fever, cold, etc. without a prescription may not be the best for your liver. For common health issues like fever, coughing, and headaches, we typically self-medicate. This, however, is wrong since over time it can damage your liver and general health. It is not advised to take a painkiller every time you experience a toothache, back pain, or a headache because some drugs might harm the liver and raise your chance of developing liver disease.

5. Get vaccinated

In India, viral hepatitis is a significant contributor to the cost of healthcare and is increasingly regarded as a threat on par with the major infectious diseases HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis. In the entire world, 400 million people have chronic hepatitis. The best part about this, though, is that hepatitis may be avoided by a vaccine. Get immunized against the common hepatitis kinds, hepatitis A and hepatitis B.

6. Avoid Vit-D deficiency

Being deficient in vitamin D increases your risk of contracting several diseases, such as the flu and the common cold. Most people's blood levels of vitamin D plummet during the winter. To determine your vitamin D status, you should get a blood test from your doctor. The majority of individuals find it challenging to get adequate sun exposure in the winter, thus a vitamin D supplement may be required. In some capsules, immune-boosting herbs like astragalus, garlic, and echinacea are combined with vitamin D for convenience.

Keep these measures in mind if you think you may be prone to liver disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.