Liver Disease: Watch Out For These Sings And Symptoms Of Poor Liver Health

Poor liver health can result in a variety of irregularities in the body

The liver excretes a substance known as bile and controls the majority of blood chemical levels. This aids in removing waste from the liver. The liver receives all the blood that exits the intestines and stomach. This blood is processed by the liver, which also breaks down, balances and produces nutrients. It also metabolises medications to make them more easily absorbed by the body or non-toxic.

The liver is known to have more than 500 essential activities. This makes it very evident that a liver and especially a well-functioning liver is essential to our life. However, many factors can cause the deterioration of our livers. Like more ailments, poor liver health can have a number of signs. Let us understand what signs may be indicating that you have poor liver health.

7 Signs you have poor liver health:

1. Pale stool

The bile salts that the liver typically secretes give stools their black colour. Pale stools could point to an issue with the liver or another component of the biliary drainage system. Blood moving through the digestive tract can result in black, tarry stools, which can occur in severe liver disease and require immediate medical intervention.

2. Spider naevi

Spider naevi have the appearance of a red dot with blood vessels extending outward from the centre like the legs of a spider. They can appear frequently in healthy females, but if they do so more frequently on the upper half of the body or in males, this may indicate liver illness.

3. Dark-coloured urine

Dark orange, amber, or brown urine may indicate liver illness. The colour results from too much bilirubin accumulating since the liver isn't typically breaking it down. If you notice dark urine, it is essential to speak to the doctor immediately.

4. Reduced alertness

Unknown as to its aetiology, weariness may be linked to the liver's impaired metabolic process. Toxins that accumulate in the blood and can reach the brain due to liver disease disrupt brain function and might cause confusion, dizziness, or poor memory.

5. Yellow eyes

Since it can't be properly handled, the bile pigment bilirubin builds up in the blood and causes jaundice. For the same reason, the skin may also itch. This condition often leads to a yellow-ish tone in the eyes or on the skin.

6. Digestive issues

Toxin accumulation leads to intestinal distress, which triggers nausea and vomiting. A dysfunctional liver might result in loss of appetite because the liver is crucial in the regulation of the digestive system.

7. Dilated blood vessels

Esophageal varices are enlarged blood veins that are prone to bleeding inside the walls of the lower section of the oesophagus. People with serious liver illnesses may develop them. Portal hypertension, or high blood pressure inside the portal vein, can be brought on by a sick liver. Blood is delivered to the liver through the portal vein. Collateral blood vessels are the blood vessels that develop throughout time as a result of this pressure.

Keep an eye out for these signs and symptoms of poor liver health. This will help you identify liver issues as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.