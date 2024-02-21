Liver Disease: Watch Out For These Warning Signs And Symptoms

Yellowing of the skin and eyes can indicate poor liver health

Liver is an important organ that helps digest food, eliminates waste from the body, produces bile juice and filters toxins from your body. Your liver is vulnerable to several conditions. Any deformities in the functioning of the liver can disturb your health and well-being. Also, if left untreated, some issues can lead to permanent liver damage. Therefore, you must pay attention to the warning signs and symptoms of liver conditions. An unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity and alcohol consumption are common risk factors for liver conditions. Symptoms of liver diseases may vary depending on the underlying cause. However, there are a few common symptoms that may indicate that your liver is not functioning correctly. Here's a list of these symptoms.

Symptoms of an unhealthy liver

1. Yellow and pale skin

Yellowing of the skin and eyes can indicate poor liver health. One might also experience other symptoms of jaundice.

2. Itchy skin

Along with discolouration of the skin, your skin might feel itchy. You may also bruise easily as your liver is not be able to support clotting.

3. Extreme tiredness

There can be several possible reasons behind constant fatigue and tiredness. Liver disease can be one of the possible reasons. However, the actual reason behind tiredness due to improper liver function is still unknown.

4. Loss of appetite

Improper functioning of the liver can affect your body's ability to break food. As a result, you might experience a loss of appetite and may feel sluggish throughout the day.

5. Nausea with or without vomiting

Nausea and vomiting are some of the early signs and symptoms of liver problems. However, these can be associated with other health issues as well. Therefore, it is crucial to pay attention to other symptoms as well.

If you have been experiencing the above-mentioned symptoms, it is crucial to seek medical help on time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.