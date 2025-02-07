Lifestyle Expert Shares A Simple Tea Recipe To Cure Lung Problems, Sinus And Thick Mucus

Pollution is one biggest concern in today's time. The climatic conditions have been significantly hampered due to growing pollution, which is further leading to a number of health hazards. Now, Luke Coutinho shares a video on Instagram to talk about the issue. He shed light on the multiple reports that stated people are suffering from thick and uncurable mucus. Luke, to ease the situation, has suggested an easy tea recipe to help them feel better. He also spoke about how “senior citizens with lung issues are getting worse, people without lung issues are developing lung issues, babies born with respiratory problems, young children, healthy, young and fit adults with respiratory problems, patients with lung cancer getting worse despite their treatment despite their chemos and radiation, despite their nutrition.”

The lifestyle coach added that “nutrition alone doesn't heal us. He continued, “All of them are supportive of human health.” He then asked every individual to keep their medical practitioner in the loop if any signs or symptoms of lung problems is seen. He says, “It's better to early detection of problems, especially with young children who are wheezing, asthama-like development, sinus development and all of these things.”

Luke then talked about the formation of mucus and mentions, “A lot of people are complaining about thick mucus, cough, wet coughs and lot of mucus.” He shared, “Mucus is the natural inflammatory response - immune response of the human body. We will produce more mucus if we trap particles, dust, viruses, pollutants and I'm supposed to cough it out that's protective. But because of the amount of pollution we are producing more mucus than we can handle. A lot of that mucus now doesn't come out. It is stuck inside. It has become thicker. Then, the longer it gets, it turns green, it turns yellow and now its infected you with a bacterial infection or a viral infection that's when we will sometimes need treatments.”

So, what is the easiest treatment that can cure these problems?

Now, let us take a look at Luke's natural tea recipe

1. Take two teaspoons of Thyme, a dried herb.

2. Then, fill a vessel with two cups of water - 250ml and 250ml each.

3. Add half a piece of fresh ginger, preferably mashed. And if you don't have ginger then, 1/4th teaspoons of ginger powder.

4. Boil it for about 5 minutes.

5. Let it sit for 2 and a half minute, and sip it.

Luke added that you can have it once or twice a day. This is the base tea which will help us to thin the mucus so it can come out of us. However, for more beneficial factors, one can also add optional turmeric and black pepper to it. He concludes by mentioning that you should keep the air purifiers clean as much as you can and have this tea which will be helpful to thin the mucus.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.